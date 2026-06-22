Indian team of Harjai Milkha Singh, Krish Chawla clinch APGC Junior Championship boys title

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 22 (ANI): Harjai Milkha Singh combined with Krish Chawla to help India clinch the boys team title of the prestigious APGC Junior Golf Championship title at the Royal Colombo Golf Club in Colombo.

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The Indian duo with a combined score of nine-under par defeated the formidable South Korean pair of Jeyi Son and Jiyul Chun and the Thailand team of Jessada Chuangprayoon and Takrit Supagonchoowong by one stroke.

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Organised by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the three-day tournament witnessed participation from 64 junior golfers from 15 countries. The participating nations were Singapore, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, India, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and host nation Sri Lanka.

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Harjai posted a brilliant performance, finishing runner-up three shots behind South Korea's Jeyi Son with an overall score of seven-under 206 (69-70-67). On the other hand, Krish ended tied sixth with a total score of two-under 211 (75-67-69). The Indian girls' team of Guntas Kaur Sandhu (18th) and Rashi Mishra (19th) failed to have a memorable outing.

On arrival in Delhi, the team was welcomed by IGU officials with garlands. Speaking about his performance, Harjai said, "It gives me immense pride that I could contribute to the boys' team victory at the APGC Junior Championship. The Royal Colombo Golf Club was a real test, and keeping my head calm in spite of some of the best players from the Asia-Pacific region playing in it makes me happier. I would like to thank the IGU and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for providing us with all the support and guidance. I will do my best to help the Indian flag fly high."

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Congratulating the boys' team for their stupendous victory in the APGC Junior Championship, Indian Golf Union president Brijinder Singh said that the National Sports Federation is committed to taking golf to the grassroots.

"I would like to share my heartiest congratulations to the Indian team of Harjai Milkha Singh and Krish Chawla for winning the boys team title of the APGC Junior Championship. I would also like to extend my best wishes to Harjai, especially for finishing as a runner-up in the individual boys category. Their achievement reflects the bright future of Indian golf. IGU is totally committed to spreading golf in the various nooks and corners of the country and forging partnerships with international federations with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to fulfil the dream of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who wants India to finish among the top-10 in the 2036 Summer Olympics," said Brijinder Singh, President of the Indian Golf Union.

Echoing the sentiments, Tushar Malhotra, Acting Director General of the Indian Golf Union, said, "Congratulations to the boys' team of Harjai and Krish for clinching the APGC Junior Championship title. I would like to sincerely thank the Sports Authority of India for their continued financial support to the IGU through the TOPS and ANSF schemes. Without their support, it would have been difficult for the federation to send teams for so many international tournaments." (ANI)

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