Home / Sports / Indian team secures five medals at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Indian Under-17 freestyle wrestling team secured three gold and two bronze medals at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a statement on Thursday, saying, "The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) proudly acknowledges the commendable performance of the Indian Under-17 Freestyle Wrestling Team at the ongoing Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam."

The Indian Freestyle contingent secured a total of 5 medals, including 3 Gold and 2 Bronze, showcasing grit, determination, and technical excellence. Although the team narrowly missed finishing in the top three rankings overall and did not clinch a team trophy, the performance of individual athletes, particularly in the heavier weight categories, was exceptional and praiseworthy.

65 Kg. Gaurav Punia - Gold Medal

92 Kg. Arjun Ruhil - Gold Medal

110 Kg. Lacky - Gold Medal

45 Kg. Shivam - Bronze Medal

51 Kg. Dhanraj Ganapati - Bronze Medal

WFI congratulated all the medal winners, their coaches, and support staff for their relentless hard work and commitment.

"WFI also extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their continuous support in developing young wrestling talent. Despite not winning a team trophy, the Indian team's performance stands as a strong foundation for the future and reinforces the potential of our young wrestlers on the Asian stage," concluded the statement. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

