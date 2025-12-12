DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian team yet to chase down 210+ in T20I, fails for seventh time

Indian team yet to chase down 210+ in T20I, fails for seventh time

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 12 (ANI): India's T20I campaign hit a roadblock as they suffered a 51-run defeat against South Africa in the second match at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Chasing a daunting 214, the Indian team was bowled out for 162, marking their seventh defeat in T20 cricket while chasing a score above 210. Notably, the Men in Blue have yet to chase down a target of 210+ in T20Is successfully.

Advertisement

Quinton de Kock's explosive 90 off 46 balls, including five fours and seven sixes, laid the foundation for South Africa's imposing total. Ottniel Baartman's 4/24 bowling spell further dismantled India's batting lineup, exposing vulnerabilities in their chase.

Advertisement

Except for a half-century from Tilak Varma, no other Indian batter managed to stick around for long, and the top order failed yet again, with the captain and vice-captain duo continuing their poor run of form. With this 51-run loss to the Proteas, the five-match series is now level 1-1.

Quinton de Kock was named Player of the Match for his brilliant fifty. He continued his fine record against India across all formats. He has scored 1,914 runs in 43 matches and 40 innings at an average of 40.72, with eight centuries, seven sixes and a best score of 135.

Advertisement

Against India in T20Is, he has made 441 runs in 12 innings at an average of 44.10, with a best score of 90, a strike rate of 146.51, and five fifties.

He has now joined an elite group, boasting seven Player of the Match (POTM) awards in T20Is for South Africa, placing him joint-second alongside AB de Villiers (7), and just two behind Tabraiz Shamsi (9) and David Miller (9).

Speaking about his knock and record against India after the match, de Kock reflected, "It is just happening, low and high scores. When I do get going, I try and make it count. I think it is because we play each other so many times, and on good wickets. Arshdeep (Singh) got me out plenty of times. It was just a technical thing to be aware of, and then play naturally." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts