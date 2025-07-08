DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Indian Under-15 wrestling teams shine at 2025 Asian Championships in Bishkek

Indian Under-15 wrestling teams shine at 2025 Asian Championships in Bishkek

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Indian Under-15 wrestling teams delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from 4th to 7th July 2025, competing across Free Style, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling categories.

Advertisement

The Indian Under-15 Freestyle Wrestling Team emerged as Team Champions, securing a total of 203 points, leaving Japan in second place with 166 points. The Indian contingent claimed eight medals, including six gold, one silver, and one bronze, dominating the competition, according to a press release from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The medal rush in Free Style began with Vansh Ahlawat, who clinched the first Gold for India by defeating his Japanese opponent in a thrilling bout with a score of 9-8.

Advertisement

Aaryan (44 kg) defeated a Kyrgyz wrestler by technical superiority (16-6). Prathmesh Suryakant Patil outplayed his Uzbek opponent with a 7-4 win. Rohit Mann secured a 10-0 technical superiority win over Tajikistan. Sachin (68 kg) pinned his Uzbek rival to win by fall. Kartik (85 kg) battled past Kazakhstan with a 3-1 victory.

The Women's Wrestling Team displayed a valiant effort, finishing second overall with 202 points, just behind Japan, who scored 217 points. In an intense championship where seven gold medal bouts were contested between India and Japan, India managed to win two gold medals and a crucial bronze medal, eventually bagging a total of three gold, five silver, and one bronze medal.

Advertisement

Jiya (33 kg) won Gold after a gritty 4-2 win against her Japanese counterpart. Purvi Sharma (66 kg) dominated her Japanese opponent with an 8-0 win. Diksha (39 kg) delivered a commanding performance by defeating her Kyrgyz opponent by fall. In the 58 kg Bronze medal bout, India outclassed Japan to add another medal to the tally.

Despite narrow losses in several finals, the Indian girls displayed commendable skill and determination throughout the championship.

The Greco-Roman team faced tough challenges and finished 5th in the overall medal tally. While most wrestlers lost out in Bronze medal bouts, Abhishek (48 kg) reached the final and secured a Silver Medal, falling short against Kazakhstan with an 8-0 scoreline. Additionally, Parnam Singh (68 kg) earned a Bronze Medal with a solid 10-1 win over the Kyrgyz wrestler.

The list of medal winners is as follows:

Gold Medal Winners (09): 41 Kg. / FS Vansh Ahlawat, 44 Kg. / FS Aaryan, 52 Kg. / FS Prathmesh Suryakant Patil, 62 Kg. / FS Rohit Maan, 68 Kg. / FS Sachin, 85 Kg. / FS Karti, 33 Kg. / WW Jiya, 39 Kg. / WW Diksha, 66 Kg. / WW Puravi Sharma.

Silver Medal Winners (07): 57 Kg. / FS Dinesh Lahu Malpote, 36 Kg. / WW Rohini Khanu Devba, 42 Kg. / WW Gayatri Shinde

46 Kg. / WW Vaishnavi Amol Torave, 54 Kg. / WW Simran, 62 Kg. / WW Ankita Kushvaha, 48 Kg. / GR Abhishek.

Bronze Medal Winners (03): 75 Kg. / FS Love, 58 Kg. / WW Sukhman, 68 Kg. / GR Parnam Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts