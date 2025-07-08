Indian Under-15 wrestling teams shine at 2025 Asian Championships in Bishkek

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Indian Under-15 wrestling teams delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from 4th to 7th July 2025, competing across Free Style, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling categories.

The Indian Under-15 Freestyle Wrestling Team emerged as Team Champions, securing a total of 203 points, leaving Japan in second place with 166 points. The Indian contingent claimed eight medals, including six gold, one silver, and one bronze, dominating the competition, according to a press release from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The medal rush in Free Style began with Vansh Ahlawat, who clinched the first Gold for India by defeating his Japanese opponent in a thrilling bout with a score of 9-8.

Aaryan (44 kg) defeated a Kyrgyz wrestler by technical superiority (16-6). Prathmesh Suryakant Patil outplayed his Uzbek opponent with a 7-4 win. Rohit Mann secured a 10-0 technical superiority win over Tajikistan. Sachin (68 kg) pinned his Uzbek rival to win by fall. Kartik (85 kg) battled past Kazakhstan with a 3-1 victory.

The Women's Wrestling Team displayed a valiant effort, finishing second overall with 202 points, just behind Japan, who scored 217 points. In an intense championship where seven gold medal bouts were contested between India and Japan, India managed to win two gold medals and a crucial bronze medal, eventually bagging a total of three gold, five silver, and one bronze medal.

Jiya (33 kg) won Gold after a gritty 4-2 win against her Japanese counterpart. Purvi Sharma (66 kg) dominated her Japanese opponent with an 8-0 win. Diksha (39 kg) delivered a commanding performance by defeating her Kyrgyz opponent by fall. In the 58 kg Bronze medal bout, India outclassed Japan to add another medal to the tally.

Despite narrow losses in several finals, the Indian girls displayed commendable skill and determination throughout the championship.

The Greco-Roman team faced tough challenges and finished 5th in the overall medal tally. While most wrestlers lost out in Bronze medal bouts, Abhishek (48 kg) reached the final and secured a Silver Medal, falling short against Kazakhstan with an 8-0 scoreline. Additionally, Parnam Singh (68 kg) earned a Bronze Medal with a solid 10-1 win over the Kyrgyz wrestler.

The list of medal winners is as follows:

Gold Medal Winners (09): 41 Kg. / FS Vansh Ahlawat, 44 Kg. / FS Aaryan, 52 Kg. / FS Prathmesh Suryakant Patil, 62 Kg. / FS Rohit Maan, 68 Kg. / FS Sachin, 85 Kg. / FS Karti, 33 Kg. / WW Jiya, 39 Kg. / WW Diksha, 66 Kg. / WW Puravi Sharma.

Silver Medal Winners (07): 57 Kg. / FS Dinesh Lahu Malpote, 36 Kg. / WW Rohini Khanu Devba, 42 Kg. / WW Gayatri Shinde

46 Kg. / WW Vaishnavi Amol Torave, 54 Kg. / WW Simran, 62 Kg. / WW Ankita Kushvaha, 48 Kg. / GR Abhishek.

Bronze Medal Winners (03): 75 Kg. / FS Love, 58 Kg. / WW Sukhman, 68 Kg. / GR Parnam Singh. (ANI)

