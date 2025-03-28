DT
PT
Indian wins first gold at 2025 Asian Wrestling Championship

Indian wins first gold at 2025 Asian Wrestling Championship

The biggest highlight of the day was Manisha (62kg), who clinched India's first Gold Medal of the championship with an outstanding performance. She dominated her way to the final, defeating some of the toughest opponents.
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Amman [Jordan], March 28 (ANI): The day 3 of the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship proved to be a historic day for Indian wrestling, as the Indian Women's Wrestling Team secured a gold and bronze medal each, bringing India's total medal count to five, including a gold, a silver and three bronze medals.

The biggest highlight of the day was Manisha (62kg), who clinched India's first Gold Medal of the championship with an outstanding performance. She dominated her way to the final, defeating some of the toughest opponents,

Qualification Round: Defeated Kazakhstan's Tynys Dubek (11-0)

Quarterfinal: Defeated Korea's Hanbit Lee by fall

Semifinal: Defeated 2023 Asian Champion Kalmira Bilimbekova (Kyrgyzstan) 5-1

Final (Gold Medal Bout): In a closely fought contest, Manisha edged past North Korea's Ok J. Kim 8-7 to secure India's first gold medal of the tournament, as per a press release from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Meanwhile, Antim Panghal (53kg), returning to international competition after the 2024 Paris Olympics, secured a Bronze Medal. She began strongly with a win over China's Jin Zhang (2024 World Championship Silver Medalist) 10-6 in the quarterfinals. However, she faced a tough challenge in the semifinals, losing to Japan's Moe Kiyooka (World Champion) 10-0. Antim bounced back in the Bronze Medal bout, securing a dominant 10-0 victory over DPR Korea's Meng Hsuan Hsieh.

India's Medal Tally So Far:

Gold Medal: Manisha (62 kg)

Silver Medal: Reetika (76 kg.)

Bronze Medals: Antim (53kg), Muskan (59kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg.), Nitesh (97kg)

With the Freestyle Wrestling competition set to begin tomorrow, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) expects more medals and strong performances from the Indian contingent. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

