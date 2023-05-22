Indian women avoid sweep

PTI

Adelaide, May 21

Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner as the Indian women’s hockey team played out a 1-1 draw in its third match of the Test series against Australia here today.

The visitors came from behind to level the scores through Ekka in the 42nd minute after Maddison Brooks (25th) had put the hosts in front.

The result meant that Australia won the three-match series 2-0.

India started the first quarter on a positive note, keeping the ball and making some good passes. The visitors also displayed a pressing game to win the ball back and also got two penalty corners.

The hosts tested India’s defence on multiple occasions but both the teams were unable to capitalise on the chances as the opening quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter, it was Australia who took the lead as Brooks scored a field goal after receiving a pass through a quickly-taken free hit. After the break, India controlled the tempo in their bid to find the equaliser and it paid off as Ekka converted a penalty corner to make it 1-1. — PTI

New high for Savita, Pradhan

New Delhi: Indian captain Savita Punia and experienced defender Nikki Pradhan today achieved individual milestones during the match against Australia. Savita reached the tally of 250 international caps for the country, while Nikki earned her 150th cap at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide. “It is a very special moment for me. The journey to this moment has seen several highs and lows and this milestone could not have been possible without the support of my teammates,” Savita said. Pradhan said: “It is no less than a dream for me to represent my country at the grandest of stages. It was an absolute honour for me to play at the Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics. I have had a good run with the national side and the journey so far has been mesmerising.