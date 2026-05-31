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Home / Sports / Indian women bag 10 medals, including 2 gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2026

Indian women bag 10 medals, including 2 gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): India's women wrestlers delivered a flawless performance at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Da Nang, Vietnam, securing a 100% podium finish with an impressive haul of 10 medals: 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze, according to a press release.

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Leading the charge were Diksha (43kg) and Garima (73kg), who clinched gold medals with dominant victories in their respective finals, underlining India's growing strength at the youth level.

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India added three silver medals through Nikita (49kg), Antra (65kg) and Taniya (69kg). Taniya finished runner-up after a hard-fought final against Khadisha Flyuk, while Nikita and Antra also settled for silver following their respective title bouts.

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The bronze medal tally featured Palak (40kg), Anamika (46kg), Akshra (53kg), Sakshi (57kg) and Manya (61kg), all of whom secured podium finishes with strong performances. Palak defeated Aruuke Nurbekovna Nurbekova, Anamika overcame Inzhu Bakkozha,

Akshra beat Ema Arakawa, Sakshi got the better of Shiying Wang, and Manya defeated Aigerim Polatbay in their respective bronze medal bouts.

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The clean sweep of podium finishes highlights India's depth and consistency in women's wrestling at the age-group level, reinforcing its status as a dominant force in Asian wrestling.

Earlier, the Indian men's freestyle wrestling team was crowned the undisputed champions at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, lifting the Team Championship Trophy with a spectacular first-place finish.

India dominated the freestyle standings to claim the top spot ahead of powerhouse nations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, who finished second and third, respectively.

This historic freestyle victory capped off a sensational continental campaign for the entire Indian contingent at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, which amassed a staggering total of 27 medals, comprising eleven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze, across the Freestyle, Women's Wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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