Indian women fail to bat away batting blues

PTI

Mirpur, July 13

The Indian batters’ struggles against spin bowling continued as Bangladesh held their nerve to pull off a four-wicket consolation win in the third and final women’s T20I here today. India produced another underwhelming batting performance to end up with 102/9 after opting to bat.

Bangladesh, who could not chase 96 in the previous game, managed to cross the line in 18.1 overs. Opener Shamima Sultana (42 off 46) held the innings together.

Earlier, captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck 40 off 41 balls before a late batting collapse saw India lose six wickets for 11 runs. Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan was the standout bowler. Off-spinner Sultana Khatun was impressive in the powerplay, removing openers Shafali Verma (11) and Smriti Mandhana (1).

Brief scores: India: 102/9 (Harmanpreet 40, Jemimah 28; Rabeya 3/16, Sultana 2/17); Bangladesh: 103/6 (Shamima 42; Vaidya 2/16, Mani 2/28).

#Bangladesh #Cricket