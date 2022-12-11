 India Women hand Australia first loss of 2022 after thrilling super over : The Tribune India

India Women hand Australia first loss of 2022 after thrilling super over

With India’s win, five-match series is levelled 1-1

India Women hand Australia first loss of 2022 after thrilling super over

Indian players celebrate the win during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. PTIPTI12_11_2022_000359B)



PTI

Navi Mumbai, December 11

Smriti Mandhana sizzled in regulation time as well as the super over to script a famous win for India against the mighty Australia in a high-scoring second women’s T20 International here on Sunday.

Tahlia McGrath (70 not out off 51) and Beth Mooney (82 not out off 54) tore into the Indian bowling attack with their belligerent knocks to power Australia 187 for one after the visitors were asked to bat.

In front of a packed D Y Patil Stadium, India were able to take the match right down to the wire after a whirlwind 76-run opening wicket stand between Mandhana (79 off 49) and Shafali Verma (34 0ff 23).

India needed 14 off the last over bowled by Megan Schutt and Devika Vaidya managed to find two fours to reach 187 for 5 and tie the game, forcing the game into the Super Over.

The home team put on 20 runs in the super over bowled by Heather Graham, thanks to a six and four from Mandhana after Richa Ghosh smashed the first ball for a maximum.

Renuka Thakur was able to defend that total under extreme pressure after getting rid of Alyssa Healy, handing Australia their first loss of the year.

The thrilling finish meant Indian women finally ended up on the right side of the result in a tense finish. It was also the first time that India featured in a game that was stretched to the super over.

With India’s win, the five-match series is levelled 1-1.

Earlier in the run chase, Mandhana changed gears after the fall of Shafali who was caught at extra cover off leg spinner Alana King.

Mandhana then shared a 61-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who struggled for 22-ball 21.

Mandhana’s off side play was a treat to watch as usual but she got the bulk of the runs over the midwicket region.

She dispatched a full toss from King over deep mid wicket for a maximum before slog-sweeping her for a four to bring her half century. Her sublime knock brought the equation down to 55 runs off the last 30 balls.

After hitting a flat straight six off Sutherland in the 17th over, Mandhana fell to an avoidable shot. When she was executing her strokes in front of the wicket perfectly, she walked across the stumps for a paddle stroke and ended up disturbing her stumps.

Richa Ghosh came and hit a barrage of sixes, three to be precise, to stun the opposition and reduced the equation to a very gettable 18 off 12 balls.

After asking Australia to bat considering the dew factor, Indian bowlers were not able to put any sort of pressure on the rampaging visitors.

McGrath and opener Mooney shared an entertaining 158-run stand off 99 balls for their second successive 100-plus stand. The partnership was highest ever for Australia for any wicket in T20s.

Like the series opener, the hosts were able to take only one wicket in the innings.

Alyssa Healy (25 off 15) was the sole batter to be dismissed when she was caught at backward point off spinner Deepti Sharma.

Barring Deepti, all the other bowlers were taken to the cleaners by McGrath and Mooney.

Left-hander Mooney collected 13 fours while McGrath smashed 10 fours and a six. While Mooney was more conventional in her stroke making, McGrath used the long handle well.

They scored boundaries at will, making the Indian attack look toothless.

Australia skipper Healy looked in menacing touch as well before getting out against the run of play.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

2
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

4
Chandigarh

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

5
Comment

A year without Toni

6
Punjab

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda

7
Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

8
Himachal

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

9
Himachal

Driver’s son, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu makes it to top post in Himachal

10
Himachal

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first Cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

‘I also urge Centre to implement such beneficial schemes thr...

Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath shortly; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka reach Shimla

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: Sources

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: Sources

The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 o...

Russia welcomes India’s decision not to joint oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

Russia welcomes India's decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

In 2021, bilateral trade between Russia and India increased ...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

‘Need new terminals’: Passengers experience long waiting period at Delhi airport

‘Need new terminals’: Passengers experience long waiting period at Delhi airport

Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

‘Sulli Deals’ case: Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies