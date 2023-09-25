Indian women to face Sri Lanka for cricket gold

Hangzhou, September 24

Pooja Vastrakar bowled an incisive spell to take the Indian women’s cricket team to its maiden Asian Games final, crushing Bangladesh by eight wickets in a lopsided semifinal here today.

Right-arm seamer Vastrakar, who replaced Anjali Sarvani in the squad just before leaving India, had figures of 4/17 in four overs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 51 in 17.5 overs, their lowest-ever T20 score against the neighbours. Only skipper Nigar Sultana (12) was able to reach double figures for Bangladesh. The chase was a cakewalk as it was achieved in only 8.2 overs. Kanika Ahuja (1 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (20 not out) took India home despite losing skipper Smriti Mandhana (7) and Shafali (17).

India will face Sri Lanka in the final tomorrow. Sri Lanka defeated two-time defending champions Pakistan by six wickets in the other semifinal. — PTI

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 51 in 17.5 overs (Vastrakar 4/17); India: 52/2 in 8.2 overs (Jemimah 20*, Shafali 17)

#Asian Games #Bangladesh #Cricket #Sri Lanka