Indian Women wrestlers clinch Champion Trophy at Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships

Vung Tau [Vietnam], June 25 (ANI): Continuing the stellar performance on the international stage, the Indian Women Wrestling Team has emerged as the Champion Team at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, from June 18 to 26, as per the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) press release.

Following the triumphant victory of the Under-23 Women Wrestling Team in Vietnam, the Under-17 Women Wrestlers showcased exceptional grit, determination, and skill to carry forward India's winning momentum.

The Indian Women Team dominated across weight categories, winning a total of 10 medals - 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze, thus securing the Champion Trophy with 215 points. China stood second with 151 points, while Japan secured third position with 149 points.

Highlights of the Performance:

Rachna (43 kg): Defeated a strong Japanese opponent with a decisive 9-0 victory to bag the Gold Medal.

Rutuja (46 kg): Defeated Japanese wrestler in qualification round and claimed Gold by beating the Uzbek wrestler 10-0 in the final.

Moni (57 kg): Overpowered a Japanese wrestler in the semifinal 10-2 and edged past a Kazakh opponent 1-1 (criteria) in the final to win Gold.

Tina Punia (61 kg): Showcased excellence by defeating a Japanese wrestler 10-0 in the quarterfinal. However, she lost a closely contested final to the Kazakh wrestler 3-3 (criteria) and settled for Silver.

Ashwani Vishnoi (65 kg): Indian wrestler defeated the Chinese opponent 2-0 in the final to claim Gold.

Manisha (69 kg): Delivered a dominant performance and won Gold by fall against a Chinese opponent in the final.

The Indian team's resounding success reflects the depth of talent and preparation among the upcoming generation of women wrestlers.

In addition to the women's success, Hardeep (110 kg) in the Greco-Roman Style added to India's medal tally by clinching the Gold Medal, showcasing India's strength across wrestling disciplines.

Women Wrestling:

Gold Medals:

Rachna - 43 Kg.

Rutuja - 46 Kg.

Moni - 57 Kg.

Ashvini Vishnoi - 65 Kg.

Manisha - 69 Kg.

Silver Medals:

Chesta - 40 Kg.

Tina Punia - 61 kg.

Kajal - 73 Kg.

Bronze Medals

Anjali - 49 Kg.

Saarika - 53 Kg.

Greco Roman Style:

Gold Medal - Hardeep - 100 Kg.

Silver Medal - Aditya Dileep Jadhav -48 Kg.

Bronze Medal - Ritesh - 60 Kg.

Bronze Medal - Sachin Kumar - 80 Kg.

Bronze Medal - Nitin Kumar - 92 Kg.

The Wrestling Federation of India congratulates all athletes, coaches, and support staff for their commendable efforts and historic performance at the championship. The President also appreciated the commendable support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Authority of India, due to which the Indian Wrestlers are shining abroad. (ANI)

