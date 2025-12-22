DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian women's cricket team visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam

Indian women's cricket team visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Indian women's cricket team visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Amarpreet Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gowd and Sri Charani visited the temple in Vishakhapatnam, which is a prominent pilgrimage centre in the district.

Advertisement

Umpires DS Lakshmi and Brinda Rathi also visited the temple.

Advertisement

Temple officials extended a traditional reception to the players upon their arrival. Assistant Executive Officer Tirumaleswara Rao and Supervising Officer K Venkateswara Rao welcomed the team with customary temple honours.

The cricketers offered prayers to the presiding deity, participated in special rituals within the sanctum sanctorum, and also embraced the sacred Kappasthambham within the temple premises.

Advertisement

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Vedic blessings to the players. Temple authorities later felicitated them with sacred silk garments and prasadam. The players expressed hope for continued success for the country and sought divine blessings for future victories.

India Women will take on Sri Lanka Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 22.

The Women in Blue kicked their five-match series off with a comprehensive eight-wicket win against the neighbouring country.

Jemimah Rodrigues starred in India Women's dominant win, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls with 10 fours while chasing a target of 122. India completed the chase in just 14.4 overs. Jemimah also equalled Mithali Raj's record of four 50-plus T20I scores against Sri Lanka.

She shared a 54-run second-wicket partnership with Smriti Mandhana and an unbeaten 55-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained not out on 15.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Women posted 121/6, with Vishmi Gunaratne top-scoring with 39. Deepti Sharma led India's bowling with economical figures of 1/20, while Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani picked up a wicket each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts