New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Women's Cricket Team is set to create history as they embark on their first-ever international T20 tour to Sri Lanka this week. The landmark tour will mark the Indian deaf women's team debut on the international stage in women's cricket and set the tone for the country's future in deaf cricket.

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Ahead of the historic 5-Match T20 International Deaf Cricket Series the Indian team unveiled their jersey in New Delhi in the presence of Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), and Sunny Singh, IAS DM, New Delhi (chief guest) and Guest of Honour, Ashok Sharma, Secretary - DDCA and Ravi Chauhan, Secretary - DCCI & Member, BCCI Differently Abled Cricket Committee, according to a press release.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, "This Sri Lanka tour is a defining chapter for Indian deaf cricket. For so many years, our women cricketers have trained and played away from the international spotlight, driven purely by love for the game of cricket. With this tour, they will walk onto the global stage as India's ambassadors. IDCA has always believed in equal opportunity, and this tour proves that talent knows no boundaries. I congratulate all the players on this historic feat and for building a legacy for the next generation of deaf cricketers."

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Commenting about the landmark moment, former Indian Women's Cricket team Captain Daina Edulji said, "It is a significant milestone for India that our hearing-impaired girls have got their first international call-up. Cricket belongs to everyone! You've broken barriers just by getting here, and we are all very proud of you. I have personally witnessed your game as your chief guest, playing in Mumbai, the T10 deaf tournament, the calibre & sportsmanship of these women players impressed me! Now it's time to just go and show the world what Indian women cricketers can do on the field. Wishing you all, all the best, Jai Hind!"

Echoing their sentiment, Kajal Dhawan, Captain, Indian Women's Deaf Cricket Team, added, "This is a historic moment for us. Going to Sri Lanka for our first international T20 tour is not just about playing cricket; it's about proving that hearing is not a barrier to passion, skill, or representing our country. Every player in this team has worked tirelessly, and we will be carrying the hopes of every girl in India who dreams of wearing the blue jersey."

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The Indian Women's Deaf Cricket Team will play a total of 5 T-20 matches at De Soysa Park International Cricket Stadium in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, from 7th July to 13th July 2026.

Indian Women's Team List:

1) Kajal Dhawan (Captain and Wicket Keeper)

2) Needa Zabi Shaikh (Vice-Captain)

3) Pratima Mishra (Wicket Keeper)

4) Aakansha Kanasiya

5) Reddy Jyoshna

6) Dipti Rani Sahoo

7) Shraddha Vaishnav

8) Sangeetha

9) Sukanya K. S.

10) Ruby Yadav

11) Chandani Khan

12) Priyanshi Dixit

13) D. Kanthamma

14) Priyanka Saini

15) Anjali

At the unveiling ceremony, IDCA also announced two major women's cricket tournaments to be held in India: The Women's Deaf T20I Tri-Series featuring India, Sri Lanka, and Trinidad & Tobago in March 2027, and the DICC Women's T20 World Cup in Delhi in February 2028.

These landmark events reflect India's growing leadership in promoting inclusive cricket and providing a global platform for deaf women athletes. (ANI)

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