Indian women’s football takes centre stage as IWL returns for 2026–27 season

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): The stage is set for the return of India's premier women's football competition as the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026–27 season kicks off its 10th edition on November 13.

The new season will begin with an exciting clash between two-time defending champions East Bengal FC taking on 3 time champions Gokulam Kerala FC at Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata, at 7:00 PM IST, marking the start of another chapter for women's football in India, as per a press release.

Ahead of the opening fixture, a press conference was held in Kolkata on Thursday, bringing together key stakeholders, marquee players and team representatives to mark the start of the Lxme IWL 2026–27 season.

The event was attended by East Bengal FC's Sulanjana Raul and Head Coach Anthony Andrews, Gokulam Kerala FC's captain Baby Lalchhandami and Assistant Coach Priyanka Kangralkar, Kickstart FC's Aruna Bag and Founder, CEO and Director Laxman Bhattarai, and Sethu FC's captain Malavika Prasad and Head Coach Kali Alaudeen. Featuring eight clubs competing across 56 matches, the new edition will provide a competitive platform for the growth of women’s football in India.

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The season also marks an important phase in the league's development, following Capri Sports' landmark 15-year partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to lead the commercial development and marketing of Lxme IWL and IWL 2. Adding to this momentum, Lxme has come on board as the league's first-ever Title Sponsor, marking a significant milestone in the commercial growth of women's football in India.

The association reflects growing brand confidence in the women's game and is expected to bring greater visibility and commercial support to the league. With a long-term focus on building audiences, increasing visibility for clubs and players, and attracting greater commercial investment, the partnership aims to strengthen the foundations of women's football in the country.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Baby Lalchhandam, Captain, Gokulam Kerala FC said, “We play East Bengal in the first game, and we know their strengths and weaknesses. We know that we have trained well enough to use their weaknesses as our strength. So, we’re looking forward to the contest.”

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Further elaborating on how the Lxme IWL would help women's football in India, she added, “Women’s football is growing so much right now, and I think it is the perfect time for young girls who aspire to play to begin their professional journey. I think the level of football in the IWL will only go up from here, and it will also improve Indian football.”

Sharing his thoughts at the pre-season press conference, Anthony Andrews, Head Coach, East Bengal FC stated, “I want to take this opportunity to thank Capri Sports for organising this wonderful event. The key to our success as a team is the core we have and the mindset that we've inculcated in the players. We'll be ruthless, and our aim is to defend our title in great style this season.”

Apurv Gupta, Director, Football, Capri Sports, said, “It has been an incredible journey so far, and we are delighted with the way things have come together ahead of the new season. From welcoming some fantastic partners on board to seeing the enthusiasm and commitment of everyone involved, it has been encouraging to witness the growing support for women's football in India. These associations have laid a strong foundation for what we hope to build in the years ahead. With the teams now ready to take the field, we look forward to an exciting season of competitive football and some memorable performances from the players.”

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With a marquee clash between East Bengal FC and Gokulam Kerala FC set to open the campaign, the 2026–27 season brings renewed attention to the talent, competition and potential of women's football in India, as the league looks to build on its growing profile and reach new audiences. (ANI)

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