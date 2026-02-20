New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Indian senior women's team defeated the Australian side Perth RedStar FC 5-0 in a closed-door friendly match at Dalmatinac Park in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, as per an AIFF media release.

Advertisement

Preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, it was the Blue Tigresses' first friendly game after arriving in Australia on February 11. Aveka Singh scored a brace, while Pyari Xaxa, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam and Sanju netted one goal each for India.

Advertisement

Amelia Valverde's side will play their next friendly against Perth Azzurri on February 23 at Macedonia Park in Perth at 16:00 IST.

Advertisement

India will kickstart their Asian Cup Group C campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, followed by matches against Japan on March 7 at the same venue, and Chinese Taipei on March 10 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

India had earlier played six friendly games in Turkey against club sides from Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Germany and Romania, winning three, drawing one, and losing two.

Advertisement

The Indian women's team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc at the Fanatic Tour Serik Sport Centre in Antalya in their most recent friendly. The Romanian club scored in the 12th minute of the match.

Before the FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc contest, the Blue Tigresses beat Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 at the S&B Sport Football Complex in Serik, Antalya. In the match, Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute, before Lynda Kom Serto netted late on in the 89th to secure the win for the senior Indian women's national team. The Blue Tigresses also registered a 1-0 victory over German side Hertha BSC Frauen in their fourth friendly match of the tour. In the match, Grace Dangmei scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure the win for India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)