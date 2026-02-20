DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian women's football team defeat Perth RedStar in closed-door friendly in Perth

Indian women's football team defeat Perth RedStar in closed-door friendly in Perth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Indian senior women's team defeated the Australian side Perth RedStar FC 5-0 in a closed-door friendly match at Dalmatinac Park in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, as per an AIFF media release.

Advertisement

Preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, it was the Blue Tigresses' first friendly game after arriving in Australia on February 11. Aveka Singh scored a brace, while Pyari Xaxa, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam and Sanju netted one goal each for India.

Advertisement

Amelia Valverde's side will play their next friendly against Perth Azzurri on February 23 at Macedonia Park in Perth at 16:00 IST.

Advertisement

India will kickstart their Asian Cup Group C campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, followed by matches against Japan on March 7 at the same venue, and Chinese Taipei on March 10 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

India had earlier played six friendly games in Turkey against club sides from Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Germany and Romania, winning three, drawing one, and losing two.

Advertisement

The Indian women's team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc at the Fanatic Tour Serik Sport Centre in Antalya in their most recent friendly. The Romanian club scored in the 12th minute of the match.

Before the FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc contest, the Blue Tigresses beat Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 at the S&B Sport Football Complex in Serik, Antalya. In the match, Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute, before Lynda Kom Serto netted late on in the 89th to secure the win for the senior Indian women's national team. The Blue Tigresses also registered a 1-0 victory over German side Hertha BSC Frauen in their fourth friendly match of the tour. In the match, Grace Dangmei scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure the win for India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts