Vandana Katariya, the most-capped Indian woman hockey player, drew the curtains on her illustrious 15-year international career on Tuesday, saying the decision taken at her “zenith” was both “bittersweet and empowering”.

The 32-year-old veteran striker represented India in 320 international games, scoring 158 goals. She was also a part of the Indian team that cherished the historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Today, with a heavy yet grateful heart, I announce my retirement from international hockey—a decision that feels both bittersweet and empowering,” Katariya wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

“I’m not stepping away because the fire in me has dimmed or the hockey in my tank has run dry, but because I want to bow out at my zenith, while I’m still at my very best.”

“This isn’t a goodbye born out of exhaustion; it’s a choice to leave the international stage on my terms, with my head held high and my stick still blazing. The roar of the crowd, the thrill of every goal, and the pride of wearing India’s colors will forever echo in my soul,” she added.

Advertisement

A pillar of Indian hockey since her senior debut in 2009, Katariya played a crucial role in defining moments for the sport. She became the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Tokyo Games.

“I still get goosebumps thinking about Tokyo. The Olympics are special, and that match against South Africa was one of the most emotional games of my life. The hat-trick was special, but more than that, it was about proving that we belonged on that stage,” said Katariya, who competed in the 2016 Rio Games.

However, this isn’t the end of her hockey journey as she will continue to play in the women’s Hockey India League.

“I’m not hanging up my stick. I’ll keep playing, keep scoring, and keep inspiring in the Hockey India League and beyond. The turf will still feel my footsteps, and my passion for this game will never fade.”

“Today, I retire from international hockey, but I carry forward every memory, every lesson, and every ounce of love you’ve given me. Thank you for being my family, my fuel, and my forever teammates in spirit,” she concluded.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey called her the heartbeat of India’s attack.

“Vandana was not just a goal scorer; she was the heartbeat of the Indian attack, a tireless worker, and a leader by example,” he said in a HI release.

“Her presence in the forward line provided India with an edge, especially in high-pressure situations and her contributions have been instrumental in the team’s rise on the global stage. She has set a benchmark for future generations.” Her impact on Indian hockey earned Katariya the prestigious Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards. She played a pivotal role in securing gold medals at the 2016 and 2023 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in 2022.

She was also part of the silver-winning squads at the 2018 Asian Games and the 2013 and 2018 Asian Champions Trophy. Additionally, she secured bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, and the 2021-22 FIH Pro League.

“To my teammates, my sisters-in-arms, your camaraderie and trust have fueled my spirit. To my coaches and mentors, your wisdom and faith in me have shaped my path,” Katariya wrote.

Hailing from Roshnabad, Haridwar, Katariya played her last match for India during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League in February.

“And to my late father—my rock, my guiding light—without you, this dream would have remained out of reach. Your sacrifices and love have been my foundation. You’ve given me a platform to dream, to fight, and to win.”