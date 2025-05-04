The Indian women's hockey team saved the best for the last as they beat formidable Australia 1-0 in a thrilling match to notch their lone win and end the tour on a high here on Sunday.

Striker Navneet Kaur scored the match-winner in the 21st minute at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

India had lost 3-5 and 2-3 to Australia 'A' side before going down 0-2 and 2-3 to the Australia senior side on May 1 and May 3.

Advertisement

The visitors dished out their best hockey in the fifth and final game of their Australia tour, prevailing over the hosts in a closely-contested affair.

In the first quarter, Australia dominated play and won two penalty corners but India's resilient defence denied them the opening goal.

Advertisement

Six minutes into the second quarter, India clinched the lead courtesy a field goal from vice-captain Navneet Kaur, who had also scored in India's 2-3 loss on Saturday.

It was a cagey affair in the second half with both teams eyeing to score but India held their composure at the back and successfully defended their slim lead.

In the final quarter, Australia earned a crucial penalty corner, but they squandered the chance to concede victory to the visitors.