DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Indian women's hockey team beats Australia 1-0 to wrap up tour with lone win

Indian women's hockey team beats Australia 1-0 to wrap up tour with lone win

Striker Navneet Kaur scored the match-winner in the 21st minute at the Perth Hockey Stadium
article_Author
PTI
Perth, Updated At : 06:50 PM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Indian women's hockey team saved the best for the last as they beat formidable Australia 1-0 in a thrilling match to notch their lone win and end the tour on a high here on Sunday.

Striker Navneet Kaur scored the match-winner in the 21st minute at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

India had lost 3-5 and 2-3 to Australia 'A' side before going down 0-2 and 2-3 to the Australia senior side on May 1 and May 3.

Advertisement

The visitors dished out their best hockey in the fifth and final game of their Australia tour, prevailing over the hosts in a closely-contested affair.

In the first quarter, Australia dominated play and won two penalty corners but India's resilient defence denied them the opening goal.

Advertisement

Six minutes into the second quarter, India clinched the lead courtesy a field goal from vice-captain Navneet Kaur, who had also scored in India's 2-3 loss on Saturday.

It was a cagey affair in the second half with both teams eyeing to score but India held their composure at the back and successfully defended their slim lead.

In the final quarter, Australia earned a crucial penalty corner, but they squandered the chance to concede victory to the visitors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper