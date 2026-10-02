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Home / Sports / Indian women's hockey team celebrates, dances in dressing room after Asian Games gold

Indian women's hockey team celebrates, dances in dressing room after Asian Games gold

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ANI
Updated At : 07:57 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 2 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team dressing room had an atmosphere of celebration, ecstacy and joy as they secured a historic gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games, also securing a direct qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Indian women's hockey team produced a historic performance on Friday, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya. Ranked No. 8 in the world, India stunned World No. 4 China in a fiercely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal.The triumph marks India's first women's hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982, when the team last stood on the podium.

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In a video posted by Hockey India on their X, players could be seen dancing to cricketer Dwayne Bravo's song 'Champion', shouting 'Champions', 'Champions'.

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"CHAMPION, CHAMPION Everybody knows say the Indian Women’s Team are CHAMPIONS! The gold is ours, and the celebrations are only getting started! #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2026 #AichiNagoya2026," it posted.

This is India's 76th medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 16 golds, 25 silver medals and 35 bronze medals.

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The gold medal also brings a significant reward for the Indian team, as the victory secures direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The achievement comes after a difficult Olympic cycle for the Indian women's hockey team, which narrowly missed out on qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics following its impressive fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India's campaign was also highlighted by a prolific goalscoring effort. Deepika Sehrawat finished as the tournament's top goalscorer with 21 goals, followed by teammate Navneet Kaur with 10 goals, while China's Jiaqi Zhong scored nine.

After four decades of waiting, Indian women's hockey has once again reached the top of Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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