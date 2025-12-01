DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian Women's Hockey Team chief coach Harendra Singh steps down due to personal reasons

Indian Women's Hockey Team chief coach Harendra Singh steps down due to personal reasons

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team's chief coach Harendra Singh has decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons.

Advertisement

Singh expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach the Indian Women's Hockey Team and pledged to continue supporting Hockey India's efforts to elevate Indian hockey.

Advertisement

Speaking on the decision, Harendra Singh said, "Coaching the Indian women's hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career. Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success. I will always cherish my journey with Hockey India and continue to support their efforts to take Indian hockey to the highest levels of achievement."

Advertisement

Wishing him the best for his next chapter, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "We thank Harendra Singh for his services and his exemplary experience. His commitment towards the development of Indian Hockey is well-known across the hockey community across the world. While we will announce a suitable replacement soon, we wish him the very best."

Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India Secretary General, said the Indian Women's Team's preparations will continue as planned for the Qualifiers.

Advertisement

"We extend our support to Harendra Singh and his contributions to the team. We wish him the very best and further continue to ensure the Indian Women's Team's preparations will continue as planned for the Qualifiers," he said.

Earlier this year, the Indian hockey team clinched silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, after a 1-4 loss to hosts China in the final. Navneet Kaur (1') scored for India while captain Ou Zixia (21'), Li Hong (40'), Zou Meirong (51') and Zhong Jiaqi (53') were the goal scorers for the home team. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts