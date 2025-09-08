Hangzhou [China], September 8 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team sealed their place in the Super 4s of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 following a resounding 12-0 victory against Singapore. Hat-tricks from Navneet (14', 20', 28') and Mumtaz (2', 32', 39'), along with a brace from Neha (11', 38'), led India's attack while Lalremsiami (13'), Udita (29'), Sharmila (45') and Rutuja Pisal (53') made valuable contributions to cap a dominant victory.

India got off to a strong start, breaking the deadlock within the first two minutes. Mumtaz Khan surged forward and unleashed a thunderous reverse stick shot from the top of the circle to open the scoring. The early pressure kept Singapore on the back foot, and although they managed to fend off India's first penalty corner in the eighth minute, Neha doubled the advantage, pouncing on a rebound in the 11th minute to slot it home with a deft touch. Just two minutes later, Lalremsiami added another from close range to stretch the lead to 3-0. Before the first quarter ended, Navneet converted from a penalty corner in the 14th minute to make it 4-0.

While Singapore showed more resistance in the second quarter, holding India at bay for much longer periods, Navneet struck again with a powerful effort to make it 5-0 in the 20th minute. India continued to pile on the pressure, winning a series of penalty corners, and the third of them saw Navneet blast it past the goalkeeper to complete her hat-trick and extend the lead in the 28th minute. Soon after, Udita added another from a penalty corner with a composed finish, giving India a commanding 7-0 lead at the half-time hooter.

India were firmly in control in the third quarter, passing with precision and switching flanks at will. In the 32nd minute, Lalremsiami set up Mumtaaz with a sharp pass to make it 8-0. Two consecutive penalty corners unfolded for India, and Neha stepped up to find the back of the net again in the 38th minute.

Minutes later, Mumtaz sounded the boards for a third time, marking India's second hat-trick of the match. At the end of the quarter, India won their 12th penalty corner of the encounter. Neha's fiery strike was saved, but Sharmila pounced on the rebound to extend the lead to 11-0.

In the final quarter, India kept up the pressure, and Rutuja Pisal etched her name on the scoresheet with a slick deflection in the 53rd minute. Singapore pushed hard in search of a consolation, but they couldn't find a way through as India remained dominant and closed out the contest with authority. India will next be in action on September 10, when they take on the second-placed team from Pool A in the Super 4s. (ANI)

