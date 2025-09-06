DT
PT
Indian Women's Hockey Team draw 2-2 against Japan in Women's Asia Cup 2025

Indian Women's Hockey Team draw 2-2 against Japan in Women's Asia Cup 2025

ANI
Updated At : 08:45 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
Hangzhou [China], September 6 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team put in a strong performance, as they fought hard against Japan, coming back a goal down to draw their second Pool B game at 2-2 at the Women's Asia Cup 2025. For India, both the goals were equalising goals, and were scored by Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30') and Navneet Kaur (60'). Meanwhile for Japan, the goals came in the form of Hiroka Murayama (10') and Chiko Fujibayashi (58'). The result means India are unbeaten so far in the tournament as they won the first game against Thailand 11-0, as per a release from Hockey India.

It was a quick start from India and even though Japan thwarted the attacks, the Indian Women's Hockey Team kept up the efforts. However, Japan's resistance eventually paid off as they drew first blood when Hiroka Murayama (10') found the back of the net to round of a sweeping move. Japan led 1-0 and kept India at bay for the remainder of the quarter.

After the breather, the Indian Women's Hockey Team went on the attack, in the hunt for the equaliser. Japan however were not giving away anything and made it tough for India. But, in the final minutes of the first half, India found a way through as Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30') scored and brought the contest level at 1-1. The two teams went into the break with the scores locked at 1-1.

The second half started with both sides taking a watchful approach so as not to concede momentum. India were looking to get their noses out in front after having finished the first half strongly, and Japan's disciplined defensive unit held on. The third quarter saw both teams trade punches, and go into the break with the scores at 1-1.

In the final quarter, both teams upped the ante in attack as they were looking for the crucial winner. And it was Japan's pressure that paid off initially as they got the goal a few minutes before the final hooter. A penalty stroke fell to Chiko Fujibayashi (58') and she smashed home to make it 2-1. After that, India gave it their all as they went in search of an equaliser and it came in the form of Navneet Kaur (60') from a Penalty Corner in the dying moments of the game. Eventually, both teams shared the spoils with the scores at 2-2 at the hooter. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

