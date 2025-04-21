DT
PT
Indian women's hockey team leaves for five-match series in Australia

Indian women's hockey team leaves for five-match series in Australia

Led by dynamic midfielder Salima Tete, with experienced forward Navneet Kaur as her deputy, the 26-member squad will use the tour as a crucial preparation ahead of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which begins in June
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Apr 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team left from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Sunday night en route to Perth, Australia, via Singapore, for their upcoming five-match tour. The friendly series will begin with two matches against Australia A on April 26 and April 27, followed by three high-stakes encounters against the world no 5-ranked Australian senior team on May 1, May 3, and May 4, all set to be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

Led by dynamic midfielder Salima Tete, with experienced forward Navneet Kaur as her deputy, the 26-member squad will use the tour as a crucial preparation ahead of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which begins in June.

Speaking before departure, Captain Salima Tete said, "It's a proud moment for me to lead the team on this tour. We've worked really hard at the national camp in Bengaluru, and everyone is excited to take on this challenge. Playing against Australia A and the Hockeyroos will give us the chance to test our strategies and grow as a unit. This tour will help us fine-tune our performance before heading into the Pro League in Europe."

Vice-captain Navneet Kaur added, "The team is feeling confident and united. We've taken a lot of positives from our recent performances, especially the way we recently fought in Pro League. This tour is another great opportunity to push ourselves, improve on key areas like finishing and transitions, and keep building towards our bigger goals this year."

The Indian team will be looking to carry forward the momentum from their recent FIH Pro League campaign, where they held world No.1 Netherlands to a 2-2 draw and secured a shootout bonus point in Bhubaneswar. With several young players earning their senior team call-up, the tour also promises to be an important stepping stone for the squad's depth and future.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

