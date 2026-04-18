icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian women's hockey team secures comeback win against Argentina

Indian women's hockey team secures comeback win against Argentina

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 18 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team showed immense grit to finish their four-match tour of Argentina with a 2-2 draw. After a difficult start to the series, the Indian side fought back brilliantly, winning their final two matches to finish the tour on a high.

Advertisement

The tour began with a competitive opening match on April 13, where Navneet Kaur (22') and Annu (29') found the net for India. While Argentina eventually won 4-2--with Maria Emilia Larsen (11'), Victoria Granato (18'), and Julieta Jankunas (42', 55') among the scorers--India showed strong attacking intent throughout. In the second match, played on April 14, Ishika (22') gave India an early lead before the hosts secured a narrow 2-1 win behind a brace from Agustina Gorzelany (34', 48') as per a press release from Hockey India.

Advertisement

India found their rhythm in the third match on April 16, securing a 2-1 victory to stay alive in the series. Navneet Kaur (26') and Neha (37') both scored from penalty corners to give India a comfortable 2-0 lead. Despite a late goal from Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany (52'), the Indian side stayed composed to secure the win and set up the final day drama.

Advertisement

On April 17, the series finale was a hard-fought encounter that ended 0-0 in regulation time. Both teams had chances to score, but the Indian defenders stood tall to keep a clean sheet throughout the match. In the shootout, India held their nerve to win 3-2 and ensure the series ended level.

The team will now return home to continue their training camp and build on these positive results. This tour has been a vital part of their preparation, providing the squad with important experience against a top-tier opponent on away soil.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the tour, stand-in Captain Navneet Kaur said, "I am incredibly proud of how the team responded after the first two matches. It is not easy to trail 0-2 against a world-class team like Argentina, but we showed the heart and character needed to fight back. These back-to-back wins prove that we are moving in the right direction and can handle pressure on the big stage." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts