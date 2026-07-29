New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team departed for Europe early Wednesday morning, beginning its journey to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, scheduled to be held from 15 to 30 August.

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The team travelled from Bengaluru to Mumbai before boarding its onward flight to Frankfurt, Germany, where it will undergo the final phase of preparations ahead of the showpiece FIH event. During its stay in Frankfurt, the Indian team will play two practice matches against Germany on 31 July and 1 August to fine-tune combinations and adapt to European conditions, according to a release.

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Following the training camp, the team will depart for Amsterdam on 2 August to continue its World Cup preparations in the Netherlands.

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India will begin its campaign against China on 16 August, followed by matches against South Africa and England in Pool D.

Ahead of the team's departure, captain Salima Tete expressed confidence in the team's preparations and said, "The entire squad is looking forward to the challenge ahead. We've had a good training block, and now it's about carrying that momentum into the practice matches and then the World Cup. Facing China in our opening game will be an important test, and we want to start the tournament on a positive note. As a team, we are determined to give our best and make the country proud."

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With months of preparation and valuable training coming up in Germany, including two practice matches against the hosts, the team is eager to start well.

Earlier, the Indian men's hockey team unveiled their new jersey ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands this year.

The latest edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will be held from August 14 to 30 this year in Belgium and the Netherlands. India secured direct qualification to the tournament after winning the men's Asia Cup held on home soil last year.

Posting on X, the official handle of Hockey India said, "Every thread tells a story. Every crest carries a dream. The Indian Men's Hockey Team unveils its new jersey ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026--a symbol of pride, passion, and the unwavering belief of millions. Here's to giving everything for India." (ANI)

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