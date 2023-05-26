Indian women’s team slide continues, lose to Australia A

Adelaide: The Indian women’s hockey team put up a fighting show against Australia A before going down 2-3. Salima Tete (40th) and Sangita Kumari (54th) netted a goal each for India after Alice Arnott (18th) and Ruby Harris (20th, 35th) had put the hosts in front.
New Delhi
AFC U-23 Asian Cup: India placed alongside China
India have been drawn alongside United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China in Group G of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 qualifiers. The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three.
New Delhi
Protesting wrestlers on Haryana, Punjab tour
The protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, today stepped up efforts to gather support in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by touring different parts of North India as they sought backing for the planned women’s Mahapanchayat on May 28.
London
Jason Roy gives up ECB contract to play T20s in US
Opener Jason Roy has given up his England and Cricket Board (ECB) “incremental contract” to play Major League Cricket in the United States but his parent body has assured that he would still be considered for selection in future for the national white-ball teams. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit
Austin will visit New Delhi to meet Defence Minister Rajnath...
A large number of Indians among 'documented dreamers' in US who face uncertain future
Urge US lawmakers to pass America’s Children Act
India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body
The panel had said that the country's import duties on certa...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...