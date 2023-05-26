Indian women’s team slide continues, lose to Australia A

Adelaide: The Indian women’s hockey team put up a fighting show against Australia A before going down 2-3. Salima Tete (40th) and Sangita Kumari (54th) netted a goal each for India after Alice Arnott (18th) and Ruby Harris (20th, 35th) had put the hosts in front.

New Delhi

AFC U-23 Asian Cup: India placed alongside China

India have been drawn alongside United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China in Group G of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 qualifiers. The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three.

New Delhi

Protesting wrestlers on Haryana, Punjab tour

The protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, today stepped up efforts to gather support in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by touring different parts of North India as they sought backing for the planned women’s Mahapanchayat on May 28.

London

Jason Roy gives up ECB contract to play T20s in US

Opener Jason Roy has given up his England and Cricket Board (ECB) “incremental contract” to play Major League Cricket in the United States but his parent body has assured that he would still be considered for selection in future for the national white-ball teams. Agencies