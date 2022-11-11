Indian women's team to play tri-series in South Africa

Johannesburg: India will feature in a women’s T20I tri-series, involving hosts South Africa and the West Indies from January 19 to February 2, as part of the teams’ preparation for the 2023 T20 World Cup.
Sydney
Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Oz Open
Rafael Nadal and world No 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event today.
Glasgow
Australia reach Billie Jean King Cup semis
Australia became the first team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup after brushing aside Belgium, while Canada thumped Italy to set up a crunch clash with Switzerland.
London
Maddison and Rashford in England’s World Cup squad
England included Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in their squad for the World Cup in Qatar, with forwards Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford also selected. agencies
