Home / Sports / Indian youth boxers shine with five wins on day 3 of World Boxing Futures Cup

Indian youth boxers shine with five wins on day 3 of World Boxing Futures Cup

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Bangkok [Thailand], March 10 (ANI): The Indian Youth boxing team delivered an impressive performance on the third day of the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, registering five victories across the morning and evening sessions of the tournament.

In the morning session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision win over Venezuela, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) continued her strong run with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the third round against Kazakhstan, according to a press release.

In the men's division, L. Ambekar (50kg) also advanced with a dominant 5-0 win over Ecuador, maintaining India's strong momentum in the competition.

The evening session saw two more victories for the Indian contingent. Gunjan (48kg) edged past Italy in a closely contested bout, winning 3-2, while Prachi (60kg) delivered a commanding performance to defeat Ecuador with an RSC victory in the first round.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising young boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, offering crucial international exposure and preparation on the pathway toward the Youth Olympic Games.

Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

The Indian contingent will look to continue its strong form as the tournament progresses into the next rounds. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

