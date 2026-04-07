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Home / Sports / Indian youth football shines as Minerva Academy finish 5th at MIC Cup 2026

Indian youth football shines as Minerva Academy finish 5th at MIC Cup 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 07:10 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): In what will be remembered as a landmark campaign for Indian youth football, Minerva Academy FC delivered a historic performance at the prestigious 2026 MIC Cup U-15 tournament, finishing an impressive fifth against some of the world's finest academies.

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Drawn into what many described as the "group of death," Minerva Academy faced elite European opposition from the outset, according to a release. Yet, rising to the occasion with fearless intent and tactical maturity, the young Warriors dominated the group stage--winning all three matches and topping Group B with a perfect nine points and a goal difference of +7.

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Carrying their momentum into the knockout stages, Minerva produced another commanding performance in the Round of 32, defeating Canadian side Braves d'Ahuntsic by 4-0 to secure their place in the Round of 16.

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Their journey continued to capture global attention as, in the Round of 16, Minerva stunned one of Europe's biggest names, Liverpool FC, with a sensational 6-0 victory--an emphatic statement that echoed across the tournament and firmly established their credentials on the global stage.

The quarter-final clash against UE Figueres proved to be a fiercely contested battle. Despite a spirited performance, Minerva narrowly fell 2-1, bringing an end to their title ambitions but not before leaving an indelible mark with their style, resilience, and attacking brilliance.

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Beyond results, the campaign was a testament to the academy's growing stature in world football. Notably, Raj Singh Wahengbam emerged among the tournament's top goal scorers, sharing the spotlight with leading talents from top European academies--further highlighting the quality being nurtured within Indian football.

In an interesting twist of competition dynamics, two of Minerva's group-stage opponents--EF Santa Ana and Kaptiva Sports Academy--progressed to face each other in the consolation final, where EF Santa Ana edged a 1-0 victory, underlining the competitive strength of Minerva's group.

Finishing fifth in such an elite tournament is not just a result--it is a statement. A statement that Minerva Academy FC is no longer just participating on the international stage, but competing, dominating, and earning respect among the world's best.

This campaign will stand as a defining chapter in the academy's journey--one that signals the arrival of Indian youth football on the global map. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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