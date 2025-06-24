DT
Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie

Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie

ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Indian Grandmasters Lalit Babu and Neelotpal Das scored impressive victories in the 8th round to jump into a joint three-player lead, along with GM Gharibyan Mamikon, in the AurionPro Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre, here in Mumbai.

While Lalit Babu defeated GM Alexei Fedorov with White pieces in 39 moves, Neelotpal got the better of IM Arsen Davtyan.

Gharibyan Mamikon delivered a major upset, defeating tournament leader GM Aleksej Aleksandrov with the Black pieces to stake his claim among the leaders, with seven points from eight matches.

Nine players -- including GM Aleksandrov, GM Levan Pantsulaia, GM Manuel Petrosyan, GM Deepan Chakkravarthy, and GM Nguyen Duc Hoa -- are right behind with 6.5/8.

In the Junior Section, FM Aansh Nerurkar bounced back with a powerful win over CM Madhvendra Sharma, while CM Madhesh Kumar was held to a draw by Advik Agrawal. Both Aansh and Madhesh now lead jointly with 7/8 points. Hot on their heels are CM Vyom Malhotra, Advik Agrawal, and Shaunak Badole, all tied with 6.5/8. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

