Indians too good for SA, make semis

PTI

Chennai, June 14

India blanked South Africa 4-0 to sail into the semifinals of the squash World Cup here today.

Wins for Tanvi Khanna, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Abhay Singh ensured that the hosts had no trouble in quelling the South African challenge. Second-seeded India will now battle it out with Japan for the top spot in Pool B.

The 26-year-old Tanvi beat Hayley Ward 7-4 7-2 3-7 7-2.

India No. 1 Ghosal overcame a slow start to beat Dewald van Niekirk. In the opening stages, the South African dealt better with the fast conditions on court. But Ghosal soon found his feet to clinch the game in a tiebreak 7-6. The 36-year-old ended the match in 25 minutes by taking the next two games 7-4 and 7-1.

After one of the points, Ghosal informed the referee that his own point should have been a let. “I want to be the best there is but I want to do it in the right way,” Ghosal said. “It helps me sleep better at night and I think it’s the most important thing in life.”

Joshna then gave India a 3-0 lead after beating Lizelle Muller 7-4 7-3 3-7 7-1. Abhay ensured that India would remain unbeaten with a 7-4 3-7 7-6 7-5 win against Jean-Pierre Brits.