Chicago [USA], May 9 (ANI): India's Anahat Singh will compete in the upcoming World Squash Championships 2024-2025, which will be played at Chicago, the United States of America, from Friday.

The 2025 World Squash Championships, which run from May 9 to 17, as per the Olympics.com.

Anahat, still just 17, is fast becoming one of India's top bets in world squash. The youngster has been in inspired form since her double bronze medal win at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games in the People's Republic of China two years ago.

Last year, Anahat Singh won an astonishing nine PSA Challenger titles - more than any other woman - and successfully defended her senior and junior national crowns.

The teenage prodigy has carried her form into 2025, winning the Indian Tour tournament in Chennai before clinching the Indian Open title in Mumbai. She also helped India win a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Squash Team Championships held in Hong Kong, China, this year.

Courtesy of the succession of wins, Anahat is currently ranked 62nd in the world, which makes her the India No. 1 among women.

The Indian squash player, who booked her ticket to her maiden singles World Championships by winning the Asian Qualifiers held in Malaysia last month, will face England's world No. 28 Marina Stefanoni of the USA in the first round.

A couple of wins could see the youngster square off against world No. 1 and reigning champion Nouran Gohar of Egypt in the third round.

While Anahat will be the only Indian in the women's draw at Chicago, India will mount a four-front challenge in the men's category with Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar competing under the tricolour.

World Squash Team Championships 2025: Indian squad

Men: Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar

Women: Anahat Singh

Veer Chotrani, similar to Anahat, qualified for the Chicago World Championships by winning the Asian Qualifiers but the other three received direct entries.

Chotrani will kick off his debut world championships campaign against 23rd-seed Declan James of England, while 30th-seeded Ramit Tandon is set to face Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue in the opening round.

Abhay Singh, who had partnered Anahat to win the mixed doubles bronze at Hangzhou, will begin his tournament in Chicago against Switzerland's Nicolas Mueller.

Velavan Senthilkumar has the toughest challenge of the lot as he takes on reigning world champion Diego Elias of Peru.

At world No. 34, Ramit Tandon is the best-ranked Indian men's singles player, followed by Abhay (38), Senthilkumar (45) and Chotrani (57).

India have never won a medal at the World Squash Championships for singles events to date.

Squash is all set to make its Olympic debut at LA 2028. (ANI)

