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Home / Sports / India's Bangladesh tour could be postponed again as BCCI, BCB remain in talks: Report

India's Bangladesh tour could be postponed again as BCCI, BCB remain in talks: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal has hinted that India's scheduled tour of Bangladesh could be postponed again, saying the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are currently in discussions over the series, according to Cricinfo.

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India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August last year, but the series was later deferred to September 2026. The BCB announced in January that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is in Dhaka and Chattogram. However, the BCCI has not made any official announcement regarding the tour.

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With the first ODI scheduled for September 3, just two weeks away, uncertainty continues over whether the series will go ahead as planned, according to the report.

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At a press conference in Dhaka, Tamim announced the Game Development Trophy, an age-group tournament, and the BCB released its schedule, with all matches set to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from August 28 to September 9.

When asked whether the tournament schedule indicated that India would not be touring Bangladesh, Tamim said there could be a "slight change" in the schedule, hinting at a possible change to India's tour dates.

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"Both boards remain in discussion about the India series," he said, as quoted by Cricinfo. "The dates may be shifted here or there. This tournament is being held in Mirpur but it can be shifted to the Basundhara ground in two minutes. If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly."

Following the BCB's announcement of the tour in January, relations between the two cricket boards deteriorated further after Kolkata Knight Riders withdrew Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. Subsequently, the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending its team to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.

However, ties between the two boards began to improve after Tamim, who recently took charge as BCB president, visited India earlier this month. He reportedly toured the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru during his visit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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