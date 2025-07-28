DT
PT
India's batting brilliance sets new benchmark with record 350+ scores in England series

ANI
Updated At : 01:05 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): India's batting unit has been in red-hot form throughout the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and their consistency has now earned them a place in the record books. With one Test still to play, India have already posted seven scores of 350 or more in the series, the most by any team in a single Test series in the history of the game.

Their latest effort, 425/4 in the second innings of the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, was yet another example of their remarkable discipline with the bat. The innings was anchored by a magnificent unbeaten century from Ravindra Jadeja and a maiden Test ton from Washington Sundar, whose unbroken 203-run stand helped India escape with a draw on the final day.

This run of consistent batting performances puts India ahead of some of the most legendary teams in cricket history. Australia had previously held the joint record with six 350-plus totals in three different series at home against England in 1920/21, and away in 1948 and 1989 but India's class of 2025, led by the likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja, has now gone one better.

With the series finale set to begin at The Oval from Thursday, India have one final opportunity to extend their dominance with the bat. Though they still trail the series 2-1.

Another highlight of Day 5 was the unbreakable partnership between Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Walking into a pressure situation with India still trailing, the duo showed remarkable grit and composure to put together an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket, now the highest fifth-wicket partnership by an Indian pair in England.

Sundar, playing with maturity, brought up his maiden Test hundred and remained unbeaten on 101, matching Jadeja's calmness and stroke-play throughout the session.

Their partnership also marked India's 10th century stand in this series, making it the second-most in a single Test series for India, just behind the 11 century stands recorded against West Indies at home in 1978/79.

Coming to the match, stellar centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the second innings guided India to secure a draw in the fourth test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. (ANI)

