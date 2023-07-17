India’s batting hits new low

PTI

Mirpur, July 16

The Indian women’s team continued its embarrassing batting show to suffer its first ODI defeat against Bangladesh. Chasing a 154-run target, India were bowled out for 113, suffering a 40-run loss in the opening game of the three-match series.

Debutant seamer Amanjot Kaur’s four-wicket haul helped India restrict the hosts to 152 in 43 overs. The game was shortened to 44 overs per side due to rain and India’s target was revised to 154. The impressive bowling performance, however, was completely undone by the batting unit as India were bowled out in 35.5 overs. India’s batting was dismal in the preceding T20I series.

Deepti Sharma’s 20 off 40 balls was the top score as the Indian batters cut a sorry figure against the hosts, who have made life miserable for the visitors with their spin attack. Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan ran through the middle-order with figures of 3/30, while new-ball bowler Marufa Akter had the best figures of 4/29.

“We didn’t take responsibility and bat well. In bowling also, we were not up to the mark,” skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said. “Overall we are not batting up to the mark and not bowling according to our strengths. We have done well in ODI cricket and we have to back ourselves,” she added.

While Harmanpreet (5) was dismissed quickly, India lost the match in the middle overs when Jemimah Rodrigues (10 off 26 balls), Deepti (20 off 40 balls) and debutant Amanjot (15 off 40 balls) batted nearly 18 overs between them but could score only 45 runs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 152/9 in 43 overs (Sultana 39; Amanjot 4/31, Devika 2/36); India 113 all out in 35.5 overs (Deepti 20; Marufa 4/29, Rabeya 3/30)

#Bangladesh #Cricket