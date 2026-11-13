Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI): India's batting struggles in the 50-over format across SENA countries have raised serious concerns for the Men in Blue, with the ODI World Cup less than a year away.

The concerns deepened on Friday as India suffered their second-biggest defeat by runs in ODI history, with New Zealand thrashing them by 244 runs in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Chasing a massive target of 334, the visitors were bundled out for just 89, with New Zealand pacer Matt Henry spearheading the bowling attack with a sensational six-wicket haul. Earlier, Will Young's brilliant century powered the hosts to a commanding total and laid the foundation for their emphatic victory.

Despite the heavy defeat, India continue to lead the five-match series 2-1. New Zealand can no longer win the series but have an opportunity to draw it level by winning the final ODI at the same venue on Sunday. The third ODI was abandoned due to rain.

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India's batting struggles were evident in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, despite winning both completed matches through the DLS method. In the series opener in Auckland, India were set a revised target of 143 in 32 overs after New Zealand posted 185.

The visitors reached the target at 143/5 in 22.4 overs, with Virat Kohli leading the chase with an unbeaten-looking fluent knock of 74 off 51 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 37. However, the top order had its share of setbacks, with Rohit Sharma falling for a duck and Shreyas Iyer managing just 15.

The second ODI in Wellington exposed further concerns in India's batting unit. Chasing a revised DLS target after New Zealand were bowled out for 134, India finished at 113/7 in 26 overs to win by just four runs under the DLS method.

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Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 30, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 26. Rohit Sharma (23), Naman Dhir (12) and Axar Patel (7) failed to convert their starts, while Gill and Kohli departed for 0 and 7 respectively.

India also suffered a 2-1 series defeat against England in the three-match ODI series in July 2026.

India's 244-run defeat now ranks as the second-heaviest in terms of runs in their ODI history. Their biggest defeat remains the 245-run loss to Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2000, meaning Friday's setback fell just one run short of that unwanted record. India's other significant defeats include a 214-run loss to South Africa in Mumbai in 2015 and a 208-run defeat against Australia in Sydney in 2004.

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Head coach Gautam Gambhir also raised alarm about his team's batting struggles, not just after being bowled out for 89 in their crushing 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui, but also following their collapse to 111/7 while chasing a modest target of 135 in the rain-affected second ODI, which India narrowly won via the DLS method.

"There's no benefit to sweeping it under the carpet. It isn't just this match. Even in the previous match, we were seven down for 111 or 112. Today we lost, so we are talking about it," Gambhir said in his post-match press conference on Friday.

"Yeah, it's a huge defeat, no doubt about it, but even in the previous match, if you're chasing 135, and you get seven down for 111, obviously it is a bit of a concern, because yes, there is some help here for the bowlers, so we have to be not only mentally but from the skill point of view we need to be ready as well," he added.

India's run chase got off to a disastrous start as Henry tore through the top order, claiming three wickets in the opening over. The right-arm pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to leave India reeling at 0/3. Ruturaj Gaikwad departed soon afterwards, further deepening the visitors' troubles.

Ishan Kishan (27) and Axar Patel (21) attempted to steady the innings with a 44-run partnership, while Naman Dhir chipped in with a quickfire 21. However, their efforts proved insufficient to revive the chase. Henry returned to claim three more wickets, finishing with career-best ODI figures of 6/27 as India were bowled out for 89, their sixth-lowest total in the format.

Earlier, Young anchored New Zealand's innings with a superb 125 off 108 deliveries, registering his highest ODI score and fifth century in the format. The 33-year-old bounced back strongly after managing scores of just nine and six in the first two matches of the series.

Young also capitalised on two early reprieves in the second over, when Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan dropped catches off consecutive deliveries. He made India pay for those missed opportunities, building crucial partnerships with Tim Seifert, who scored 58, and Finn Allen, who contributed 41. For India, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi picked up two wickets apiece.

India were without regular skipper Shubman Gill and senior batter KL Rahul for the fourth ODI. Both players will also miss Sunday's series finale as they prepare for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on Wednesday.

New Zealand, who lost the preceding T20I series 3-2, will now look to level the ODI series when they take on India in the fifth and final match at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Following the ODI series, New Zealand will host India for a two-match Test series, with the opening fixture scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27. (ANI)

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