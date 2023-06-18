 India’s Big 2 : The Tribune India

Indonesia Open

India’s Big 2

Satwik-Chirag keep the flag flying by entering final as Prannoy shown door by Axelsen

India’s Big 2

Chirag Shetty (L) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae. Photo: AP/PTI



PTI

Jakarta, June 17

The Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard to advance to the final but it was curtains for HS Prannoy in the men’s singles semifinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 here today.

The seventh-seeded Indians overcame a game’s deficit to beat the unseeded South Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 17-21 21-19 21-18 to seal their maiden Super 1000 final berth.

HS Prannoy lost 15-21 15-21 to top seed Viktor Axelsen.

The win also extended their overall head-to-head record against Kang and Seo to 3-2.

“We feel really good the way we played today. They made a comeback in the third game but we stuck till the end and I am happy that we didn’t run away from our tactics. For the first time we are in a Super 1000 final and it feels good,” Shetty said after the win. “They (Koreans) too have a really strong defence, so it was sort of a attack vs defence game. You just can’t blindly attack them. We were mixing it up.”

The world No. 6 Indian pair will now face second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia, who defeated Indonesian combination of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 21-12-21 23-21 21-13 in the other semifinal.

However, Prannoy failed to rise to the occasion against top seed Viktor Axelsen, losing 15-21 15-21 to the Dane.

Prannoy played catch-up from the outset. He showed glimpses of his true self in between, riding on crosscourt smashes but Axelsen’s drop shots and court coverage was good enough to help him take the first game. The second game unfolded in the same manner as Axelsen continued to dominate Prannoy. It was Prannoy’s sixth loss to the Dane in the international circuit as against two wins.

Going the distance

On the other hand, Rankireddy and Shetty’s match began on an even keel before the Koreans surged to 6-3.

Once they conceded the lead, the Indians were forced to play the catch-up game. They used their aggressive play to reduce the margin to 15-19 and then 17-20 before Kang and Seo kept their composure to pocket the first game, courtesy an unforced error.

The Indian duo came out flying after the change of ends and took an early 6-3 lead before racing to 11-4 with a flurry of fast-paced shots and body smashes in the second game.

They were also helped by some bad line calls and unforced errors from the Koreans. But Kang and Seo didn’t give up and clawed their way back in the game to reduce the gap to 18-15.

Sensing danger, Rankireddy and Shetty didn’t panic and played sensibly to level the scores.

The decider went neck-and-neck till the first five points before Rankireddy and Shetty pocketed seven straight points to race to a 12-5 lead.

The Koreans tried hard to bounce back and at one time levelled the scores at 16-16, but Rankireddy and Shetty stepped on the gas and closed out the match.

In other results, Carolina Marin of Spain outclassed Ratchanok Intanon 21-12 21-11 in their women’s singles semifinals clash.

