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Home / Sports / India's campaign ends at Orleans Masters 2026 as Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah bow out in semis

India's campaign ends at Orleans Masters 2026 as Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah bow out in semis

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ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Orleans [France], March 22 (ANI): India's challenge at the Orleans Masters 2026 came to a close on Saturday after teenage shuttler Tanvi Sharma and compatriot Isharani Baruah suffered defeats in their respective women's singles semi-finals at the Palais des Sports.

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World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma went down to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, a former Olympic bronze medallist, in straight games. The world No. 38 Indian lost 21-9, 21-16 in a 35-minute contest, according to Olympics.com.

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The 17-year-old struggled to settle into the opening game, trailing 11-6 at the mid-game interval before Okuhara tightened her grip to close it out comfortably. Tanvi showed improved resistance in the second game, keeping pace with the experienced Japanese shuttler until 12-all, but Okuhara raised her level at the crucial juncture to seal the match and progress to the final.

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Despite the loss, it marked Tanvi's second semi-final appearance at a BWF Super 300 event, underlining her rapid rise on the international circuit. She had finished runner-up at the 2025 US Open, becoming the youngest Indian woman to reach a BWF World Tour final at 16.

In the other semi-final, Isharani Baruah also bowed out after a straight-games defeat to Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh. The world No. 52 Indian lost 21-12, 23-21 to the 27th-ranked Thai player.

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Baruah found it difficult to counter Opatniputh's dominance in the opening game, which the Thai shuttler controlled throughout. However, the Indian mounted a strong comeback in the second game, racing to a 10-5 lead before her opponent clawed back to go ahead 13-10.

The contest went down to the wire as Baruah saved a match point to force a deuce, but Opatniputh held her nerve in the closing stages to secure victory and a place in the final.

With both semi-final exits, India's campaign at the tournament concluded without a title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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