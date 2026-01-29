DT
India's Divya Deshmukh set to make Norway Chess women debut

India's Divya Deshmukh set to make Norway Chess women debut

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tavanger [Norway], January 29 (ANI): Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh will make her debut at Norway Chess Women in 2026, becoming the youngest player to compete in the women's tournament since its launch in 2024, according to a release.

One of the brightest talents in women's chess today, Deshmukh arrives in Oslo following a breakthrough season in 2025 that has firmly established her among the world's elite.

"I'm incredibly excited to be competing in Norway Chess. It's my first time in the country, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what Norway is like. I can't wait to experience this unique format and compete in such a prestigious tournament. To all the fans rooting for me, thank you for the love and encouragement, see you all there!" says Deshmukh.

In 2025, Deshmukh won the FIDE Women's World Cup, earned the Grandmaster title and qualified for the 2026 Women's Candidates Tournament. At just 19 years old, she became the fourth Indian woman in history to achieve the GM title, underlining India's growing strength on the global chess stage.

She has also enjoyed success representing India internationally, winning both individual and team gold medals and building a reputation as one of the most promising young players of her generation.

"India continues to produce outstanding young chess talent, and Divya is a great example of that momentum," says Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess. "We're delighted to welcome her to Norway Chess Women and look forward to engaging a growing Indian chess audience as she makes her debut in Oslo."

Launched in 2024, Norway Chess Women is the world's first fully equal super tournament for women in chess, staged in parallel with the main Norway Chess event. The tournament features the same format, number of players, playing conditions and prize fund as the open event, setting a new benchmark for gender equality in professional chess. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

