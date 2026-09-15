India’s F1 comeback bid: Government forms task force to evaluate Grand Prix revival at BIC

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India is exploring the revival of Formula One in the country, with the government constituting a task force under NITI Aayog to assess the feasibility of hosting a Formula One Grand Prix and develop a roadmap for the growth of the motorsports ecosystem.

The Task Force for Formula One Grand Prix feasibility assessment will examine challenges affecting the sector, including taxation-related issues, and assess measures required for sustainable development of motorsports in India.

Advertisement

The task force will also evaluate the international, economic, tourism and investment benefits associated with hosting motorsport events, while identifying key priorities, infrastructure requirements and operational needs.

Advertisement

It will further examine the need for a comprehensive policy framework and recommend suitable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to support the growth of motorsports in the country.

The task force is chaired by Yugal Kishore Joshi, PD (YAS), NITI Aayog.

Advertisement

The members include Kunal, Joint Secretary, Department of Sports; Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; representatives from CBIC and CBDT under the Department of Revenue; representatives from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra State Governments; representatives from Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and Madras International Circuit (MIC); President/Secretary General of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI); a technical expert nominated by FMSCI; and any other member co-opted by the chairperson based on requirement.

The move comes as the government considers bringing back Formula One to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, nearly 13 years after the last Indian Grand Prix was held at the track.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier visited the Buddh International Circuit, indicating potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix.

The Indian Grand Prix was held at the Buddh International Circuit from 2011 to 2013, with Germany's Sebastian Vettel winning all three editions for Red Bull Racing.

The inaugural race was held on October 30, 2011, as the 17th round of the 2011 Formula One season, where Vettel emerged victorious.

Formula One has not returned to the Indian calendar since 2013. Besides Formula One, India hosted a MotoGP round in September 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit, though the event has not returned since.

Earlier this year, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Arindam Ghosh attended a meeting with the Sports Ministry in New Delhi and said that efforts are underway to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028.

Later, at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India." "The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added.

Force India’s F1 journey: India's only official Formula One constructor was the Force India F1 Team, which competed in the sport from 2008 to 2018 under an Indian licence. Force India competed in 212 races between 2008 and 2018 and recorded notable milestones, including a pole position and multiple podium finishes.

Sergio Pérez was among the key drivers for the team, racing from 2014 to 2018. He scored 400 points, secured five podium finishes and made 99 race starts during his stint with Force India.

The team's best race result came at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix, where Giancarlo Fisichella secured second place and also delivered Force India's first pole position.

Force India recorded six podium finishes during its Formula One campaign, with Pérez accounting for five podiums and Fisichella securing one. The team achieved its highest-ever constructors' championship standing by finishing fourth in the World Constructors' Championship in both 2016 and 2017.

India’s Formula One journey also featured drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who represented the country on the global motorsport stage.

Narain Karthikeyan became India's first Formula One driver when he made his debut in 2005 with the Jordan team. He later raced for HRT in the 2011 and 2012 Formula One seasons.

During his Formula One career, Karthikeyan scored five championship points.

Karun Chandhok became India's second Formula One driver. He made his debut in 2010 with HRT and later competed in a single race for Lotus in 2011.

Both drivers played a key role in bringing Indian representation to Formula One and contributed to the growth and visibility of motorsport in the country.

With the government now assessing the feasibility of bringing back Formula One to India, the focus remains on strengthening the motorsports ecosystem, developing infrastructure and creating opportunities for Indian talent to compete at the global level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)