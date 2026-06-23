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Home / Sports / India's fencer Bhavani Devi appeals for reconsideration of suspension

India's fencer Bhavani Devi appeals for reconsideration of suspension

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ANI
Updated At : 10:13 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): India's leading fencer, Bhavani Devi, has formally expressed regret and apologised for her conduct during the Team Event of the Asian Fencing Championships 2026 held in New Delhi.

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Following the incident, a Black Card was issued, resulting in a suspension of two months as per the applicable disciplinary regulations.

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Recognising the seriousness of the matter, Bhavani Devi has submitted an unconditional apology and has conveyed her deep respect for the rules, officials, and values of the sport.

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A request for reconsideration and reduction/removal of the suspension has been submitted to the * (FIE)*. The appeal highlights Bhavani Devi's exemplary record throughout her distinguished international career, during which she has never previously been involved in any disciplinary incident of this nature.

The appeal further notes that the World Championship is scheduled next month, and a prolonged suspension would prevent one of India's most accomplished athletes from participating in this prestigious event.

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The fencing community remains hopeful that the FIE will take into consideration her apology, clean disciplinary history, and longstanding contribution to the sport while reviewing the matter.

The final decision rests with the FIE disciplinary authorities, and all concerned parties will respect the outcome of the review process. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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