Home / Sports / India’s FIH Junior World Cup dream over, lose to title holders Germany 1-5 in semifinals

India’s FIH Junior World Cup dream over, lose to title holders Germany 1-5 in semifinals

India will now play Argentina for bronze medal on Wednesday, while Germany will take on Spain in final

PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 10:33 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India's Manmeet Singh (8) vies for the ball against Germany during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 7, 2025. PTI
India’s dream of reclaiming the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup after a hiatus of nine years went up in smoke as they lost 1-5 to seven-time champions and title holders Germany in the semifinal here on Sunday.

The Indians had last won the Junior World Cup in 2016 in Lucknow.

The ruthless Germans scored through Lukas Kossel (14th, 30th minutes), Titus Wex (15th), Jonas von Gersum (40th) and Ben Hasbach (49th).

India pulled one back in the 51st minute through a penalty-corner conversion by Anmol Ekka.

India will now play Argentina for the bronze medal on Wednesday, while Germany will take on Spain in the final.

Spain had earlier defeated Argentina 2-1 in the first semifinal.

India started the match on a positive note but the Germans took control of the proceedings as the game progressed.

Germany had the first shy at the goal in the eighth minute but goalkeeper Princedeep Singh was alert to deny Ben Hasbach’s reverse hit.

Germany grew in confidence as the match progressed and secured their first penalty corner in the 13th minute.

Germany earned a penalty stroke as the goal-mouth flick from the resultant penalty corner hit the body of an Indian defender. Lukas Kossel made no mistake in slotting home the goal.

Germany doubled the lead at the stroke of the first quarter when Wex deflected in a cross from Kossel.

Just 11 seconds from the end of the second quarter, Germany secured their second penalty corner and Kossel was on target as the reigning champions took a handsome 3-0 lead half-time.

India had a bright chance to pull one back three minutes after the change of ends but Sourabh Anand Kushwaha fumbled in front of an open goal.

Germany continued their domination as the Indians looked a pale shadow of themselves.

Germany secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 36th minute but wasted both the chances.

Soon their persistence resulted in another goal in the 40th minute when Jonas von Gersum neatly deflected in a high ball.

The Germans continued to toy with the Indian defence and secured their fourth penalty corner in the 42nd minute, which the Indians defended stoutly.

Germany extended their lead to 5-0 in the 49th minute through Hasbach, who scored a diving goal past goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh from a one-on-one situation after receiving an aerial ball from the deep.

Down and out, India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 51st minute and Anmol found the net from a variation effort.

The Indians tried to press hard thereafter but by then the match was already over.

