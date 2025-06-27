DT
PT
India's first mixed disability cricket team plays at Lord's; Svayam's Sminu Jindal invited by ECB to speak on inclusion

India's first mixed disability cricket team plays at Lord's; Svayam's Sminu Jindal invited by ECB to speak on inclusion

ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): India's mixed disability cricket team made history this week as they took the field at Lord's for the very first time. The match, part of an ongoing series against a side that's been playing mixed disability cricket for nearly eight years, marks India's official entry into this format on the global stage.

According to a release, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, was invited by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to speak at the venue. Representing India in front of officials from seven cricket boards, she called for stronger efforts towards inclusive sports planning, not just in terms of access, but also in terms of opportunity and visibility.

"The fact that this is happening at Lord's is not incidental; it's symbolic. This ground has seen cricket's most defining moments. Today, it sees inclusion," said Jindal, as quoted by the Svayam press release.

Svayam's association with DCCI in sports began in 2021 and spans multiple events and has expanded steadily, from the Tokyo Paralympics, PD Championship, to national events like the Khelo India Para Games.

The event is the result of years of groundwork by the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI), which has worked to bring together players with physical, intellectual, and hearing impairments. The team's appearance at Lord's is being viewed as a major breakthrough for mixed disability cricket in India, a format that has yet to receive mainstream recognition but holds immense potential.

With the Indian men's cricket team also touring England at the moment, both squads are representing the country in different formats and in different conversations. One aims for a series win, the other pushes for inclusion. Together, they broaden the idea of what it means to represent India on the global stage.

During her speech, Jindal also announced that Svayam will host India's first National Summit on Accessible Sports and Tourism this November. The summit will bring together voices from policy, sport, hospitality, and disability rights to develop a shared action plan, especially as India prepares its bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics, the release added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

