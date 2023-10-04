India’s game changers

SHUBMAN GILL

Gill has been in stellar form and moved up to a career-high world No. 2 in the ODI rankings having scored 1,230 runs in 20 matches this year. The 24-year-old was the leading scorer at the recent Asia Cup and his partnership with captain Rohit Sharma will again be crucial. Gill is among the handful of batters with a century in each format of the international game, which includes a double-hundred against New Zealand in an ODI earlier this year.

1,230 Runs scored by Shubman Gill in 20 ODI matches this year 33 Wickets taken by Kuldeep Yadav in the 50-over format this year

HARDIK PANDYA

Although a back injury has hampered his career, Pandya has become a consistent and reliable performer with both bat and ball, always maintaining a calm and assured presence out in the middle. A middle-order batter, Pandya can be promoted if India need to accelerate their innings or become the anchor in times of trouble. As a bowler, he is the man India turn to when they need some medium pace in the middle overs.

KULDEEP YADAV

While India’s bowling attack has no shortage of weapons, Kuldeep Yadav could prove to be the difference for the hosts with the wrist-spinner having taken 33 wickets in the 50-over format this year. The 28-year-old’s miserly bowling can put heavy pressure on batters to score, allowing other bowlers to pick up wickets. He was named the best player at the Asia Cup, boasting an economy of 3.61 and an average of 11.44.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Shubman Gill