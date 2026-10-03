India’s golden Saturday at Asian Games: Hockey, Cricket, Wrestling, Golf and Archery fuel record-breaking medal haul

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): India enjoyed a spectacular medal-winning day at the Asian Games on Saturday, securing gold medals in men’s hockey, T20 cricket, wrestling, golf and archery as its overall medal tally climbed to 85, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The men’s hockey team capped the day in style, defeating Malaysia 5-1 to successfully defend their Asian Games title and secure qualification for the 2028 Olympics.

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Captain Harmanpreet Singh led India’s charge with a brace as the men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the Asian Games gold medal. Harmanpreet struck in the 11th and 57th minutes, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra also got on the scoresheet. Malaysia’s lone goal came through Shello Silverius in the 14th minute.

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Harmanpreet finished the tournament as the top scorer with 12 goals, while India dominated the final in terms of penalty corners, earning 14 compared to Malaysia’s two.

The triumph marked India’s fifth Asian Games men’s hockey gold, following their previous title-winning campaigns in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022. India also became only the second nation after Pakistan to successfully defend the men’s hockey title at the Asian Games.

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Harmanpreet Singh further etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian men’s hockey captain to lead the team to two Asian Games gold medals.

The achievement came a day after the Indian women’s team defeated defending champions China 1-0 to claim their first Asian Games gold in 44 years and secure an Olympic berth.

It was the first time that both Indian hockey teams finished on top of the podium at the same Asian Games.

In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat upgraded his bronze from the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games to gold, defeating reigning world champion Chong Song Han of North Korea 10-7 in the men’s 57kg final. The 23-year-old initially struggled against Han’s defensive approach but seized control after being put on the clock, building a 6-1 lead. Han fought back to take a 7-6 advantage, but Sehrawat responded with two crucial takedowns to seal the gold.

The victory marked India’s second wrestling gold of the Games after Sujeet Kalkal’s triumph on Friday. In the women’s 53kg final, Antim Panghal had to settle for silver after suffering a 1-9 defeat against Japan’s 2024 world champion Mei Miyooka.

Deepak Punia added another bronze for India in the men’s 97kg category, edging Mongolia’s Gankhuyang Ganbataar 2-1. India concluded its wrestling campaign with six medals, two gold, two silver and two bronze.

In cricket, India successfully defended their Asian Games men’s T20 title, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final.

Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 as India posted 211/6.

Pakistan mounted a strong challenge through Hasan Nawaz, who smashed 96 off 51 balls, but India’s bowlers held their nerve to restrict the opponents to 192/6. The victory also extended India’s dominance over Pakistan to six consecutive wins since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In golf, Pranavi Urs scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games. The 23-year-old showed composure after a triple bogey on the third hole, responding with three birdies to finish her final round at even-par 70.

Pranavi carded a 15-under 265 overall, finishing one stroke ahead of China’s Yin Ruoning to claim the historic gold. Her triumph also contributed to India’s women’s team silver, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, as the country capped its best Asian Games golf campaign in 44 years.

In archery, teenager Kumkum Mohod created history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games individual women’s recurve gold medal. She edged South Korea’s Oh Yejin 6-5 in a shoot-off, holding her nerve to find the 10-ring with her final arrow and seal the title.

Kumkum’s run to the final also earned India an individual quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The quota is secured for India, while the athlete who will represent the country will be determined through the federation’s selection trials.

Neeraj Chauhan capped a memorable day for Indian recurve archery by defeating compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 to clinch the men’s individual bronze medal. After trailing 2-4, Neeraj produced a strong comeback and won the decisive set to secure the podium finish.

With the victory, Chauhan became only the second Indian male archer after Tarundeep Rai to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games.

Around 500 Indian athletes competed for medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event officially began on September 19 and concluded on October 4.

The Asian Games featured 469 medal events across 43 sports and 71 disciplines. At Hangzhou 2023, the previous edition, India had fielded a 650-strong contingent and secured a record 106 medals — 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze — to finish fourth in the overall standings. (ANI)

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