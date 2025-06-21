Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Rishabh Pant as the country's "greatest wicketkeeper-batter ever" following his breathtaking century against England, calling him a "breath of fresh air".

Pant continued his fine run in Test cricket, getting his seventh Test ton and breaking plenty of records during his knock in the first Test against England at Leeds.

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live' after the first session, JioStar expert, Manjrekar said, "By far, India's greatest ever Test batter-keeper. I was worried when he was in the 90s that he might end up getting his 8th 90 of his career. It is just unbelievable that he has so many 90s! But he's a breath of fresh air."

"When he got out and raised his bat, there were a lot of English supporters who stood up and applauded that innings. That's what we love about England -- these guys come to watch good cricket. They want their team to win, but when they see excellence from the opposition, you can see true appreciation for it," he added.

Pant on Saturday surpassed MS Dhoni to register the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter and continued his good show in what are regarded as tough wickets in countries outside Asia.

Pant reached the milestone during India's first Test against England at Leeds. In his innings, Pant smashed 134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 75. Pant now has seven centuries, overtaking Dhoni, who has six Test centuries.

This is also his fifth century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) conditions, the most by an Asian batter. Three of these centuries have come in England and one each have come in Australia and South Africa.

Also, he has equalled Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (seven centuries) for most centuries in Tests as a designated keeper among all Asian countries.

Earlier on Friday, Pant also completed his 3,000 Test runs, becoming the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to do so after Dhoni and overtook Dhoni to become Asia's most successful wicketkeeper-batter in SENA on the basis of run count.

In 44 Tests for India, Pant has scored 3,082 runs at an average of 43.40, with seven centuries and 15 fifties in 76 innings. His runs have come at a stunning strike rate of 73.69.

Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471 all out.

Skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) were the top bowlers for England. (ANI)

