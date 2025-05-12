DT
Home / Sports / India's Karishma Sanil wins Javelin throw title at UAE Athletics Women's Gala in Dubai

India's Karishma Sanil wins Javelin throw title at UAE Athletics Women's Gala in Dubai

India's Karishma Sanil won the UAE Athletics Women's Gala 2025 title in Dubai whereas on the other hand, Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh finished second and third, respectively, in the long jump event on Sunday, as per Olympics.com
ANI
Updated At : 10:31 AM May 12, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], May 12 (ANI): India's Karishma Sanil won the javelin throw title at the UAE Athletics Women's Gala 2025 in Dubai while Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh finished second and third, respectively, in the long jump event on Sunday, as per Olympics.com

Competing at the Dubai Police Club Stadium on Mother's Day, the 24-year-old Karishma Sanil topped the three-woman field with an effort of 53.33m. UAE's Aliazya Tarek (31.04m) and India's Harshita Sehrawat (16.77m) claimed the next two places.

Karishma Sanil's personal best is 55.55m. India's national record of 63.82m belongs to Asian Games champion Annu Rani.

The women's long jump saw Indian athlete Ancy Sojan, an Asian Games silver medallist, come second with a season's best effort of 6.54m.

India's Asian Championships silver medal winner Shaili Singh came third with a leap of 6.48m. Arab Games champion Esraa Owis won the event with a distance of 6.66m.

Ancy's personal best is 6.71m while Shaili's best is 6.76m. India's women's long jump national record of 6.83m belongs to Anju Bobby George.

Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh also competed at the UAE Grand Prix 2025 athletics meet at the same venue on Friday. Then, Shaili Singh hit the 6.44 m mark for second place while Ancy Sojan came third with a 6.33m effort.

In other events on Sunday, India's Moumita Mondal (24.61s) claimed second spot in the 200m race behind Tamzin Thomas (24.15s) of South Africa.

India's Niharika Vashisht, with a new personal best effort of 13.58m, finished third in women's triple jump. Sawant Poorva came fourth with a leap of 12.98m. Zinzi Xulu (13.75m) and Romania's Andreea Talos (13.64m) claimed the top two places. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

