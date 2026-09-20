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Home / Sports / India's MMA fighter Varun Sanyal withdraws from Asian Games on medical grounds

India's MMA fighter Varun Sanyal withdraws from Asian Games on medical grounds

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ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): India's MMA fighter in the 77kg category, Varun Sanyal, has withdrawn from the ongoing Asian Games in Nagoya after he experienced cramps and body aches in the sauna in his accommodation on Sunday.

Medical examination and precautionary blood tests were normal. As he still felt unfit on Sunday morning to participate in combat sports, he consulted his coach and withdrew from the event on medical grounds.

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"Varun Sanyal suffered from generalised cramps and body ache while in the sauna last evening in his cruise accommodation. He underwent a medical examination and precautionary blood tests, which were normal. Despite rest, the following morning, he felt not fully fit to participate in a combat sport. After consultation with his coach, he withdrew on medical grounds," the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.

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Sanyal, one of two Indian MMA (mixed martial arts) fighters in the Asian Games squad, is a bronze medallist at the Asian Championships in China in January 2026.

The other Indian MMA fighter, Suchika Tariyal, has made a strong start to her campaign. She won her quarter-final bout to secure a medal for India and will now compete in the semi-finals of the women’s 60kg event.

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She defeated Altanchimeg Baigalmaa. Baigalmaa came out aggressively in the second and final round, looking to overturn the contest, but Suchika’s defence held firm under sustained pressure.

MMA is making its debut at the continental event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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