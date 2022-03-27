India’s moment of truth

Semis berth on line as women face South Africa in must-win game

India’s moment of truth

In case India lose to South Africa, they would be practically out. File

PTI

Christchurch, March 26

Their destiny in their own hands, India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semifinals berth in the Women’s World Cup when they play South Africa in a do-or-die match here tomorrow. India are at the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings and they must beat South Africa tomorrow to qualify for the semifinals. The other way they could reach the knockout stage is if the match is washed out and both teams earn one point — in that case, India’s net run rate would help them advance past West Indies: India’s net run rate (+0.768) is much better than that of West Indies (-0.890).

India’s semifinals chances were dented when the match between West Indies and South Africa was washed out. With that, South Africa moved to nine points and qualified for the semifinals, while West Indies reached seven points.

In case India lose to South Africa, they would be practically out — their hopes would then hang by a very thin string as they’d hope for England to lose to minnows Bangladesh by such a margin that England’s net run rate (currently +0.778) would fall below India’s.

Inconsistent

The team’s batting inconsistencies were exemplified against Bangladesh, though India won that game by 110 runs. Skipper Mithali Raj would be keen to improve on that aspect against a challenging South African bowling attack.

“Tomorrow is a crucial game and everyone knows that. They are all ready to give their 100 per cent. Whoever goes out to bat goes out thinking we have to get partnerships and back each other,” opener Shafali Verma.

“We want good partnerships in tomorrow’s match as a batting unit. The bowling and fielding has become quite good. We have improved as a team,” she added.

Raj has been struggling, having made four single-digit scores in the tournament. Potentially playing her last game for India, the 39-year-old veteran would be eager to get some runs to ensure she’d go on to play two knockout matches as well in the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana, barring the century against West Indies, has also looked scratchy. Shafali got much-needed runs against Bangladesh while Yastika Bhatia has slotted herself perfectly at No. 3. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been India’s most consistent batter while all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana have shown they can be counted on to score quick runs down the order. — PTI

NZ finish with win

Christchurch: Suzie Bates compiled her 12th ODI century and became the first New Zealand batter, and fourth overall, to reach 5,000 runs in the format as the hosts beat Pakistan by 71 runs in the Women’s World Cup. After Bates’ 126 off 135 balls guided the hosts to 265/8, medium-pacer Hannah Rowe starred with a maiden five-wicket haul — 5/55.

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

