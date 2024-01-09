 India’s moment of truth : The Tribune India

India’s moment of truth

Can Harman & Co make their last chance vs Oz count?

India’s moment of truth

India have only one series win to show against Australia’s four in their bilateral T20I history. PTI



PTI

Navi Mumbai, January 8

The culmination of a long mixed home season brings the Indian women’s cricket team one last opportunity to register a maiden T20I series triumph over Australia at home when the two sides square off in the series-decider here tomorrow.

With the three-match affair levelled 1-1, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have a chance to beat the reigning world champions Australia and kick off the 2024 T20I World Cup year in style.

India have only one series win to show against Australia’s four in their five-series bilateral T20I history. Their triumph on foreign shores in 2015-16 sits atop in the list of achievements for this side.

However, having registered historic wins in one-off Tests earlier this season against both Australia and England, India would want to make this one last opportunity count.

India were on a roll in the first game and thrashed Australia by a record margin of nine wickets but their batters cut a sorry figure in the second. A tricky pitch here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday did not allow batters to flourish.

While heavy dew in the first half of the game assisted India’s charge with the bat, the absence of it in the second made the job of containing the Australian batters difficult. But to their credit, the Indian bowlers did well to take the game as deep as possible with some tight lines and sharp fielding. However, the home team’s fielding has only been sporadically good.

Kaur’s own form with the bat will remain a huge concern for the hosts, who were humbled by six wickets in the second game.

The Indian captain has not made a fifty in 10 matches so far across formats in these games. She has seven single-digit scores in 11 innings, including the first T20I wherein her services were not required.

“Every player cannot have a good day every time, but suddenly anyone can have a very good day. It is not the case that we are (right away) aiming for big shots but we are trying to play (as per the) merit of the ball,” all-rounder Deepti Sharma said of Kaur’s form after the match on Sunday.

Deepti waged a lone battle of sorts with a combative all-round performance in the second game scoring a 27-ball 31 in a faltering Indian innings to give them some late impetus, and also fought hard with the ball to take the first two wickets of the four Australian wickets to fall.

The pitches for the two T20Is so far have not allowed batters to go berserk especially in the first innings, allowing the bowlers to dominate the proceedings.

“It has been a really good contest between bat and ball, there is something in it for both the batters and the bowlers,” said Australia’s Player of the Match Kim Garth on Sunday.

