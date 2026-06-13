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Home / Sports / India's Niki Poonacha claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Lyon

India's Niki Poonacha claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Lyon

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], June 13 (ANI): India's Niki Poonacha and his Thai partner Pruchya Isaro clinched the doubles title at the Open Sopra Steria de Lyon 2026 in France on Saturday.

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The tournament, part of the ATP Challenger Tour, is played on outdoor clay courts, as per Olympics.com.

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In the final, the fourth-seeded duo produced a dominant display, brushing aside Skander Mansouri and Maximilian Neuchrist 6-0, 6-1 in a one-sided title clash.

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Poonacha and Isaro seized control from the very first game, overwhelming their opponents with aggressive shot-making and flawless coordination. The pair stormed through the opening set without dropping a single game, setting the tone for a commanding victory.

The Indo-Thai duo continued their dominance in the second set and allowed their opponents to hold serve in just one game - the third - before emphatically sealing the title.

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Poonacha and Isaro enjoyed a flawless run to the title, winning all four of their matches in straight sets without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

The triumph marked the 10th ATP Challenger doubles title of Niki Poonacha's career and his fourth crown of the season.

The 31-year-old has been in impressive form this year, having previously won the Bengaluru Open 2 alongside Saketh Myneni, before teaming up with Pruchya Isaro to claim titles at the Menorca Open and the Chennai Open earlier in the season.

The Indo-Thai pairing also made it to the finals at the Pune Challenger and Delhi Open - both ATP Challenger 75 events, together this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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